Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested during a court appearance in capital Islamabad over corruption allegations.



Fawad Chaudhry of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party confirmed the arrest in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chaudhry tweeted that the Islamabad High Court complex has been "occupied" by the Pakistani Rangers paramilitary and that lawyers were "being subjected to torture".

Video footage on local media showed Khan being escorted to a Rangers vehicle.

In a tweet, PTI said the Rangers have "abducted" Khan.

"Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country," the party posted.

More details to follow.



