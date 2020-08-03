31m ago

add bookmark

Former Pope Benedict is seriously ill - German newspaper

People wear face masks as they attend the live-broadcasting of Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer amid the coronavirus pandemic at Saint Peter's Square, on 8 March 2020.
People wear face masks as they attend the live-broadcasting of Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer amid the coronavirus pandemic at Saint Peter's Square, on 8 March 2020.
PHOTO: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
  • Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, 93, is seriously ill, according to a report in a German newspaper.
  • The newspaper cited Benedict's biographer, German author Peter Seewald, who said the former pope has been in frail health for some time.
  • Benedict, who lives in a former convent in the Vatican gardens, was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life, citing health reasons.

VATICAN CITY – Former Pope Benedict XVI, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life, is seriously ill, a German newspaper reported on Monday.

The newspaper, Passauer Neue Presse, cited Benedict's biographer, German author Peter Seewald, who met the 93-year-old emeritus pope at the Vatican on Saturday.

A Vatican spokesperson had no comment on the report and the former pope's personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, did not immediately return a call asking for comment.

Seewald said Benedict, who has been in frail health for some time, was now suffering from shingles, a viral infection that causes painful rashes and is common among older people.

Seewald said Benedict's voice is barely audible – echoing something other visitors have said for months – and that the former pope told him he might pick up writing again if he regains his strength.

In June, Benedict, who lives in a former convent in the Vatican gardens, left Italy for the first time since his resignation in 2013 for an emotional farewell visit to his older brother Georg in their native Bavaria.

There is only one pope

Georg Ratzinger died on 1 July, aged 96. The two brothers were ordained priests on the same day in 1951.

Benedict, who was elected in 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II after a reign of nearly 27 years, shocked the world and even his closest aides on 11 February 2013, when he announced in Latin he was stepping down.

He told a gathering of cardinals that he was too old and frail to lead an institution with more than 1.3 billion members.

At the time of Benedict's resignation, the Vatican was mired in a raft of financial woes, sexual abuse scandals, and infighting among bureaucrats that led to leaks of important documents.

Benedict said his resignation was due exclusively to health reasons.

Hardline conservatives in the Church who have been alarmed by Pope Francis' progressive moves have looked to Benedict as their standard bearer. This forced the former pope on several occasions to remind them that there is only one pope – Francis.


Related Links
Pope's ex-envoy faces French trial on sex assault charges
Pope livestreams Palm Sunday mass due to virus 'tragedy'
Pope reportedly tests negative for virus after Vatican scare
Read more on:
vaticanpope benedictitalyreligionhealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
35% - 258 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
22% - 161 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
43% - 317 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.27
(-1.45)
ZAR/GBP
22.50
(-0.92)
ZAR/EUR
20.25
(-0.99)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(-0.92)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.16)
Gold
1970.99
(-0.50)
Silver
24.27
(-0.50)
Platinum
911.00
(+1.05)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2113.00
(+2.20)
All Share
56160.86
(+0.79)
Top 40
51878.81
(+0.99)
Financial 15
9936.75
(-2.16)
Industrial 25
75379.62
(+1.17)
Resource 10
56564.64
(+1.81)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo