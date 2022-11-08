Former Pope Benedict to mount legal defence over abuse cover-up accusation

Former Pope Benedict XVI plans to defend himself in a civil lawsuit lodged at a German court by a man who accuses him of helping to cover up historical abuse, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In the latest twist in a long-running scandal engulfing the Catholic Church, a so-called declaratory action was brought in June on behalf of a man, then 38-years old, who said he was abused by a priest as a child.

The complaint targets a priest, identified as Peter H., and Benedict who was Archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982, as well as his successor Cardinal Friedrich Wetter and another church official.

The Archdiocese of Munich and Freising declined to comment on an ongoing case.

A spokesperson for the Traustein court confirmed a report by the DPA press agency that the former Pope would defend himself through a law firm. The move avoids a so-called default ruling from the court.

That does not mean that Benedict, now 95, will himself appear in court in his defense. But a court spokesperson said that the court can demand that defendants appear.

The defendants have until 24 January to respond to the complaint. No date has been set for a hearing.



