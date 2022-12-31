52m ago

Former Pope Benedict XVI, 95, has died

Former pope Benedict XVI
Former pope Benedict XVI
Photo by SVEN HOPPE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
  • Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Saturday at the age of 95. 
  • He was elected pope on 19 April 2005 and succeeded Pope John Paul II. 
  • Benedict was the first German pope in 1 000 years. 

Former Pope Benedict, 95, died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesperson for the Holy See said.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

His death came days after Pope Francis had asked for prayers for his predecessor, saying he was "very sick".

For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was the powerful head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

He was elected pope on 19 April 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years. Cardinals chose him from among their number seeking continuity and what one called "a safe pair of hands".

The first German pope in 1 000 years, Benedict himself acknowledged that he was a weak administrator, saying he showed a "lack of resolve in governing and decision taking," during his eight-year papacy which was marked by missteps and a leaks scandal.

Child abuse scandals hounded most of his papacy but he is credited with jump-starting the process to discipline or defrock predator priests after a more lax attitude under his predecessor.

After his resignation, conservatives in the Church looked to the former pope as their standard bearer and some ultra-traditionalists even refused to acknowledge Francis as a legitimate pontiff.

They have criticised Francis for his more welcoming approach to members of the LGBTQ+ community and to Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the Church, saying both were undermining traditional values.

*Additional reporting by Al Jazeera


