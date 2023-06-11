Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of finance inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon, former Scottish First Minister, has been arrested as part of the investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Police Scotland said on Sunday a 52-year-old woman had been arrested as a suspect in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding.

The BBC and The Guardian confirmed that was Sturgeon.

She is in custody and was being questioned, Police Scotland said in a statement on Twitter.

Her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April as part of the same investigation.

Sturgeon announced her resignation as Scottish first minister in February, saying her dominance over her party and the country was no longer the asset it once was in the fight for an independent Scotland.



In power since 2014, she said she had become too divisive - and too tired - to reach across the political divide, and she wanted to step away from the "brutality" of modern politics to focus on "Nicola Sturgeon the person".



