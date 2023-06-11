Former Scottish leader Sturgeon released without charge after funding probe arrest

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after being arrested earlier on Sunday in connection with a police probe into the Scottish National Party's finances.



Sturgeon said on Sunday she was innocent of any wrongdoing.



"To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing," she said in a statement on Twitter. "I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing."

"A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today... has been released without charge pending further investigation," Police Scotland said in a statement.

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600 000 pounds raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.





In April, Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell and the party's then treasurer were both arrested and then released without charge pending further investigation as part of the same inquiry.



Sturgeon announced her resignation as Scottish first minister in February, saying her dominance over her party and the country was no longer the asset it once was in the fight for an independent Scotland.



