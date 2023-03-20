Former Taiwan president Ma to make historic trip to China

1h ago

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou speaks during a press conference in Taipei on October 3, 2011. (Photo by Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images)
  • Taiwan's former president, Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week. 
  • China claims Taiwan as 'aort of its territory' which it has vowed to one day seize by force. 
  • Ma hoped to help reduce tensions with his visit. 

Taiwan's ex-president Ma Ying-jeou will travel to China next week, his spokesperson said on Monday, in the first cross-strait visit by a current or former leader of the island in more than 70 years.

Ma will not visit Beijing and has no current plans to meet Chinese government officials, the spokesperson added.

China claims self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary. The two split in 1949 after a civil war won by the Communist Party, with the defeated nationalists fleeing to the island.

A member of Beijing-friendly party the Kuomintang (KMT), Ma oversaw a dramatic improvement in ties during his 2008-16 rule, which culminated in a summit between him and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015.

Relations have plunged under Ma's successor, President Tsai Ing-wen, who has taken a more robust position on Taiwan's sovereignty, prompting increasing military, diplomatic and economic pressure from Beijing.

Ma hoped to help reduce tensions with his visit, set to take place between March 27 and April 7, his spokesperson said.

While on the mainland, he will pay tribute to his ancestors and promote youth exchanges, he added.

In Beijing, the Taiwan Affairs Office on Monday welcomed news of the visit and offered to "provide the necessary assistance", according to spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang.

Ma Ying-jeou was born in Hong Kong in 1950 to Chinese immigrant parents from Xiangtan in Hunan province, which he will visit in addition to the cities of Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan, Chongqing and Changsha, his office said.

His visit comes after a series of recent exchanges between China and KMT officials.

Last month, KMT vice-chairman Andrew Hsia conducted a nine-day trip to China, followed by the visit of a delegation of Shanghai officials to Taipei.


