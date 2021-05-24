1h ago

add bookmark

Former Trump ambassador sues Pompeo, US government for legal fees

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
  • Gordon Sondland is suing former secretary Mike Pompeo and the federal government for over $1 million in legal fees.
  • Sondland was fired in February 2020 after testifying against President Donald Trump during his first impeachment.
  • He had served as the American ambassador to the European Union.

Gordon Sondland, the former US ambassador who testified against President Donald Trump during his first impeachment, sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the federal government on Monday seeking $1.8 million in legal fees.

Sondland, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, accused Pompeo of not covering his legal expenses as promised after the ambassador told lawmakers about Trump's interactions with Ukraine in 2019, ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

Sondland, who had served as the American ambassador to the European Union, in the lawsuit said he was fired on 7 February 2020, after appearing before a House panel on 17 October and 20 November 2019, for "simply for telling the truth."

"For all his troubles, Ambassador Sondland learned that testifying truthfully and candidly before Congress as cameras roll was in fact a fireable offense in Pompeo's Department of State," the lawsuit said.

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives impeached the Republican former president in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from Trump's request that year that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter. The Senate, led by Trump's fellow Republicans, voted to acquit Trump in February 2020. Biden defeated Trump in last year's election.

During the impeachment investigation, Sondland told Congress "everyone was in the loop" regarding Trump administration efforts to pressure Ukraine.

"Was there a quid pro quo? ... Yes," Sondland told lawmakers, using a Latin term meaning a favour for a favour.

Pompeo later said he never saw Sondland's testimony in advance.

A spokesperson for Pompeo called the lawsuit "ludicrous."

ALSO READ | Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

"Mr. Pompeo is confident the court will see it the same way," the spokesperson said in an emailed comment.

Sondland, a Seattle-based businessman who had donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration committee, was appointed by the former president as the ambassador to the EU. Trump later distanced himself from Sondland.

In the lawsuit, Sondland said he was told in 2019 that government lawyers would not be provided for him but that Pompeo "assured" him that "the State Department would reimburse him for all of his legal costs" when House lawmakers initially sought his testimony.

"After Pompeo learned what Ambassador Sondland's testimony was before Congress during the 2019 Impeachment Inquiry - words that were entirely candid and truthful (but uncomfortable to the Trump Administration) - Pompeo reneged on his promise" in a "wilful breach of the October 2019 agreement" to pay his costs, the lawsuit added.

The US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gordon sondlandus
Lottery
R115k for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2612 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
21% - 9796 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
74% - 34947 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.92
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,882.58
+0.0%
Silver
27.78
+0.8%
Palladium
2,729.00
-1.8%
Platinum
1,179.51
+0.6%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,057
-0.3%
All Share
66,055
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,414
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,504
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,764
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo