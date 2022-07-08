16m ago

add bookmark

Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak bids to replace PM

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rishi Sunak.
Rishi Sunak.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
  • Rishi Sunak, former UK finance minister announced that he would be running to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister. 
  • Sunak resigned on Tuesday, starting a chain of events which eventually led to Johnson's resignation. 
  • Sunak said his approach to the economy was vastly different to Johnson's. 

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson after Johnson announced the previous day that he would stand down as prime minister.

Sunak said: 

Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister.

Sunak quit as finance minister on Tuesday, one of two unexpected resignations that set in motion a chain of events that led to Johnson's decision to step down.

The rules and timetable for the contest to replace Johnson are due to be set out next week by a party committee.

Sunak said in his resignation letter it had become clear that his approach to the economy was too different to Johnson's, as the two had tried to agree on the next steps for the country.

He continued on that theme in his candidacy announcement video.

"The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future," he said.

"Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination? Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?" he said.

 Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rishi sunakukuk politics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
35% - 4950 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
53% - 7457 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
12% - 1631 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.90
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,741.71
+0.1%
Silver
19.24
+0.0%
Palladium
2,156.89
+7.4%
Platinum
897.64
+2.2%
Brent Crude
104.65
+3.8%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

7h ago

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo