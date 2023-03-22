1h ago

Share

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fights for career in testimony on lockdown parties

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will be questioned by Parliament over his Covid lockdown parties. 
  • If he is found to have intentionally misled Parliament he may be suspended from the House of Commons. 
  • The scandal contributed to Johnson's downfall. 

Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face hours of hostile questioning on Wednesday about whether he misled parliament over rule-breaking Covid-19 lockdown parties at a hearing where he will be fighting for his political career.

Parliament's Committee of Privileges is investigating whether Johnson, who was ousted from Downing Street in September, intentionally or recklessly misled parliament in a series of statements about the rule-breaking parties.

The former leader, who considered an audacious bid for a second stint as prime minister last year, is due to give evidence to the committee over several hours in a televised session.

If the committee finds Johnson intentionally misled parliament then he could be suspended from the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament. Any suspension longer than 10 days could prompt a by-election in his constituency.

The so-called partygate scandal ultimately contributed to the downfall of Johnson, after months of reports that he, alongside other senior government figures, had been present at alcohol-fueled gatherings in Downing Street during 2020 and 2021 when most of the rest of Britain were forced to stay at home.

The outcry and repeated allegations of lying eventually prompted the resignations of much of his top team of government ministers, including the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

In an interim report published this month, lawmakers on the committee - made up of seven lawmakers with a majority of members from the governing Conservative Party - said Johnson may have misled parliament on four occasions and said the rule breaking should have been "obvious".

READ | Political row erupts in UK over 'Partygate' investigator

On Tuesday, Johnson said in written evidence to the committee he had misled parliament but insisted he "would never have dreamed" of doing so intentionally.

Johnson described some of the allegations he faced from the committee as illogical and absurd, accusing it of being highly partisan.

In passages which are likely to form part of his defence on Wednesday, Johnson said there was no evidence that indicated he intentionally misled parliament and he was not warned that the events broke any rules.

EXPLAINER | How will the 'partygate' inquiry into Boris Johnson work?

The committee said Johnson had submitted his evidence late, that it had contained errors and no "new documentary evidence".

If the committee recommends any sanctions against Johnson they would have to be approved by parliament.

Sunak suggested this week that any vote on any sanctions against Johnson would be based on lawmakers' own beliefs rather than along party lines.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukpoliticscoronavirus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
87% - 849 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
13% - 131 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.69
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.93
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
979.61
+0.7%
Palladium
1,383.73
-1.6%
Gold
1,942.92
+0.1%
Silver
22.44
+0.2%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
69,527
+1.1%
All Share
75,001
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,143
-0.8%
Industrial 25
101,332
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,381
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo