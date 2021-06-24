Fossilised bones found in Israel could be evidence of unknown kind of early human

Scientists believe they have discovered a previously-unknown kind of early human.

They found parts of a skull and lower jaw in central Israel.

The jaw and skull could be 130 000 years old.

Scientists said on Thursday they had discovered a previously unknown kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilised bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel.

The parts of a skull and a lower jaw with teeth were about 130 000 years old and could be the remains of an ancestor of our cousins the Neanderthals, said the researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

In their paper, released in the journal Science, they said they had named the new type "Nesher Ramla Homo" after the place where it was found, southeast of Tel Aviv.

"The discovery of a new type of Homo is of great scientific importance," said Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University, one of the leaders of the team that analysed the remains.

"It enables us to make new sense of previously found human fossils, add another piece to the puzzle of human evolution, and understand the migrations of humans in the old world."

#ICTSNews

The CENIEH participates in a paper published in Science about the finding of a human parietal bone fragment and near-complete jaw at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla, which casts human evolution in Eurasia in a new light



+info: https://t.co/xyruLD07cP pic.twitter.com/6mnXcI1mz5 — CENIEH (@CENIEH) June 24, 2021

Dr Yossi Zaidner of the Hebrew University found the fossils while exploring the site, the mining area of the Nesher cement plant near the city of Ramla, the universities said in their statement.



Deer

Excavators uncovered the bones about eight metres deep among stones tools and the bones of horses and deer.

The scientists said their findings suggested the Nesher Ramla may have lived alongside our species, Homo Sapiens, for more than 100 000 years, and may have even mated with them.

They said the Nesher Ramla resembled pre-Neanderthal groups in Europe - and their discovery may challenge the prevailing theory that Neanderthals originated from Europe.

"This is what makes us suggest that this Nesher Ramla group is actually a large group that started very early in time and are the source of the European Neanderthal," said Hila May, a physical anthropologist at the Dan David Center and the Shmunis Institute of Tel Aviv University

Experts have never been able to fully explain how Homo sapiens genes were present in the earlier Neanderthal population in Europe, May said, and the Nesher Ramla may be the mystery group responsible.

The jaw bone had no chin and the skull was flat, she said. 3D shape analysis later ruled out relation to any other known group.

What they did match, May said, were a small number of enigmatic human fossils found elsewhere in Israel, dating back even earlier, that anthropologists had never been able to place.