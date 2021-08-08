26m ago

add bookmark

Four children killed in northwest Syria government shelling

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man flees while evacuating a child in the aftermath of government forces' bombardment on the rebel-held city of al-Bab northwest of Aleppo in northern Syria, early on August 6, 2021.
A man flees while evacuating a child in the aftermath of government forces' bombardment on the rebel-held city of al-Bab northwest of Aleppo in northern Syria, early on August 6, 2021.
Bakr ALKASEM / AFP
  • Four children from the same family have been killed by Syrian government artillery shells.
  • The shelling is part of an ongoing military escalation in the northwestern Syria area.
  • White Helmets said the shells landed on Saturday in residential neighbourhoods in the village of Qastoun.

Syrian government artillery shells struck a village in the last rebel enclave in the country, killing four children from the same family, rescue workers and a war monitor have said.

The rescue workers in opposition areas, known as the White Helmets, said the shells landed on Saturday in residential neighbourhoods in the village of Qastoun, west of Hama province, seriously injuring five other people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a war monitor, also said that four children were killed in the attack.

The shelling is part of an ongoing military escalation in the northwestern Syria area, which had been under a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey since last year.

The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the decade-long civil war.

It is dominated by Syria’s former al-Qaeda affiliate but various other opposition groups are also present.

The army stepped up its bombing of the northwestern enclave when President Bashar al-Assad took his oath of office for a new term, vowing to make “liberating those parts of the homeland that still need to be” one of his top priorities.

Syria’s government, which agreed to the Russia-Turkey negotiated truce last year, has pledged to restore control over territory it has lost during the 10-year conflict.

The truce in March 2020 was negotiated between Turkey, which supports Syria’s opposition and has troops deployed in the area, and Russia, the Syrian government’s main backer.

At the time, it halted a crushing Russian-backed government air and ground campaign aimed at retaking the region.

Government forces have also been battling fighters in the southern province of Deraa.

The latest round of fighting, which began last month in the area, has been described by the SOHR as the heaviest clashes since most of the Deraa province came back under government control in 2018.

Many former rebels stayed in Deraa instead of evacuating under a Moscow-brokered deal three years ago, and have either joined the army or remained in control of parts of the province.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiasyria
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools be returning to full-time schedules now?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, children need to catch up
55% - 1449 votes
No, the third wave is more serious and children are getting sick too
14% - 374 votes
A rotational timetable should be combined with online learning
31% - 812 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,763.89
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Palladium
2,631.00
0.0%
Platinum
984.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
70.70
-0.8%
Top 40
62,509
+0.5%
All Share
68,674
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,329
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,830
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,570
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: Team SA's Tokyo Olympics campaign ends as Elroy...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: Team SA's Tokyo Olympics campaign ends as Elroy Grant finishes 34th in marathon
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

3h ago

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo