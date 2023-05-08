1h ago

Four die as fires rage in swathes of Russia's Ural mountains

A view taken on April 27, 2023 shows the partially burned out settlement of Sosva in the Urals, some 1,400 km east of the Russian capital Moscow, after April 25 major fire swept through it.
Anna Yurieva / AFP
  • Wildfires sweeping across Russia's Ural mountains have claimed at least four lives. 
  • Nine of the 13 wildfires in the region have been contained. 
  • Officials are suspicious that the usually naturally occurring fires may result from negligence.

Officials said that raging fires had consumed swathes of Russia's Ural mountains, killing at least four people, razing hundreds of homes, forcing evacuations and spurring investigations.

Wildfires are common in late spring and summer across Russia's vast forests and grassy steppes, but some recent blazes have fanned suspicions of negligence.

The fires spread to some settlements in the southern region of Kurgan, prompting a visit by Alexander Kurenkov, the emergency minister, early on Monday.

"A difficult situation has developed," Kurenkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Regional investigative authorities have begun a criminal inquiry into a large fire that killed three people on Sunday and destroyed several homes and businesses.

"The spread of the fire became possible due to potential negligence on the part of responsible officials," the Kurgan investigative authorities said in a website statement.

Nine of the 13 wildfires in the region were contained. However, the TASS state news agency said. Massive fires have also engulfed the Sverdlovsk and the Tyumen regions in the Urals to its south.

A gunpowder depot fire that forced the evacuation of a small village in the Sverdlovsk region was contained by Sunday evening.

But 53 further fires still blaze, regional emergency authorities said. On Monday, TASS noted more than 54 000 hectares of forests were burning in the Sverdlovsk region, with about 4 800 responders attempting to douse the flames.

Independent news site SOTA blamed explosions and arson for some of the fires. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

At the end of April, a fire of unknown origin killed one and left hundreds in the area homeless.

A resident of the Tyumen region, where there are 23 blazes, died while trying to extinguish a fire in the village of Krasny Yar and two people were injured, TASS said, citing regional officials.

Earlier, it said more than 120 buildings were destroyed in two small regional villages on Sunday.


