22m ago

add bookmark

Four Iran security force members killed in attack - state media

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Four Iranian security forces members were killed in Sistan-Baluchistan province.
  • The regime labelled it a "terrorist act".
  • The region is home to Iran's Baluchi minority.

A "terrorist" attack killed four members of Iran's security forces in a south-eastern region beset by anti-government protests as well as extremist and criminal unrest, official media reported on Monday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members were killed "during a terrorist act" in the Saravan region of Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani border, the state IRNA news agency said.

The region is one of Iran's poorest and is home to the Baluchi minority, who adhere to Sunni Islam rather than the Shi'ite branch predominant in Iran.

"The powerful presence of the security forces pushed elements of the group to flee toward Pakistan," IRNA said about the assailants without providing further details.

READ | UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown

The area has previously seen clashes with drug smuggling gangs as well as rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni Muslim extremist groups.

Earlier this month a cleric was killed after being kidnapped from his mosque in Khash, a town in Sistan-Baluchistan.

A chief prosecutor said last week that the killers of cleric Abdulwahed Rigi had been arrested before trying to cross the border, and accused them of seeking to stir trouble between Sunnis and Shi'ites.

Violence erupted in the provincial capital Zahedan on 30 September and authorities said six members of the security forces were among the dozens of people killed.

Local figures said the protests in Zahedan were triggered by anger over the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police officer.

Overseas-based activists accused security forces of firing on demonstrators.

The casualties came against the backdrop of nationwide unrest that followed the 16 September death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran by morality police who accused her of violating Iran's dress code for women.

In November, a delegation from Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed sadness and promised solutions in a visit to the area, official media said at the time.

In violence elsewhere in Iran, IRNA reported on Monday that four Shi'ite clergy were wounded by unknown assailants armed with a "sharp object" in the Shi'ite holy city of Qom, south of Tehran.

Two of them were treated at the scene for injuries, while the other two were taken to hospital but expected to be released, IRNA said.

Iran has executed two men it said were convicted of violence against security force members in connection with the nationwide protests.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public after being sentenced to death by a court in the north-eastern city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported last week.

Four days earlier Iran executed Mohsen Shekari, also 23, for wounding a member of the security forces. 

It was the first announced case of the death penalty being used against a protester.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iransecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
55% - 398 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 17 votes
It makes no difference
42% - 306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+2.1%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.32
+2.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.7%
Gold
1,796.21
+0.1%
Silver
23.30
+0.3%
Palladium
1,742.80
+2.3%
Platinum
1,006.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
66,672
-0.3%
All Share
72,744
-0.3%
Resource 10
70,207
-0.9%
Industrial 25
90,198
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,438
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

8h ago

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo