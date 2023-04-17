33m ago

Share

Four killed, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • At least four people have been killed after a shooting during a birthday party in Dadeville Alabama. 
  • 28 people were also injured after a gunman opened fire at the 'sweet 16' celebration held at a dance studio. 
  • The shooting occurred within weeks of two high-profile deadly mass shootings in Tennessee and Kentucky.

At least four people were killed, including a high school football player, in a shooting that erupted during a birthday party held inside a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, state police and local news media said on Sunday.

More than 28 people were injured, some critically, during the shooting about 60 miles (100 km) northeast of the state capital of Montgomery, authorities said.

Authorities said the shooting started shortly after 22:30 CT on Saturday but declined to answer questions or provide further details during a Sunday news conference.

"We're going to continue to work in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts, and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families," said Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Montgomery Advertiser newspaper reported that one of the four people slain during the violence was a high school football player who was among those attending his sister's "Sweet 16" birthday celebration when a gunman opened fire. Reuters could not independently confirm the information or learn the identities of the other three victims.

READ | 20 people shot at Alabama birthday party: local media

The party was being held inside the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, converted from an old bank building located about half a block from city hall in Dadeville, a town of about 3 000 residents.

Officials provided no information about what led to the shooting or whether any suspect had been killed or arrested, but Burkett said there was no longer any threat to the community.

"What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?" President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday.

Mourners attend a vigil at the First Baptist Churc
Mourners attend a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville following last night's mass shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. At least four people were shot and killed at a teenager's birthday party, with as many as 20 injured, according to published reports.

Biden called the rising gun violence in the US "outrageous and unacceptable," and urged Congress to pass laws that would make firearms manufacturers more liable for gun violence, ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, and require safe storage of firearms and background checks for gun sales.

Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Raymond Porter said at the news conference that counseling would be provided at area schools on Monday, and asked local clergy to help families through the situation.

Porter said:

We will make every effort to comfort those children and don't lose sight of the fact that those are the ones most impacted by this situation.

The FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and investigators from the local prosecutor's office also responded to the scene, according to a release from the state law enforcement agency.

The shooting occurred within weeks of two high-profile deadly mass shootings in the nearby states of Tennessee and Kentucky, which prompted local leaders to call for tighter gun control measures.

ALSO READ | Man shoots dead four people at bank in Louisville, Kentucky

Meanwhile, Republicans vying for their party's 2024 presidential nomination and other prominent party members sought to cast themselves as unwaveringly supportive of gun rights without restrictions in Indiana this weekend at the annual conference of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the country's largest gun lobby.

A bank employee last week shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky. On March 27, three 9-year-olds and three staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the US, with more than 163 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usalabamacrime and courtsshooting
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
68% - 3126 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
32% - 1451 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.42
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.85
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
1,043.30
-0.1%
Palladium
1,492.72
-0.7%
Gold
2,011.73
+0.4%
Silver
25.51
+0.6%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,384
+0.3%
All Share
79,113
+0.3%
Resource 10
70,911
+1.0%
Industrial 25
106,085
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,974
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo