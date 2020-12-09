1h ago

add bookmark

Four people charged for toppling English slave trader statue

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Four people have been charged with the toppling of a statue of a slave trader in the English port city of Bristol in an incident which sparked a major debate about Britain's imperial past earlier this year.

The statue of Edward Colston, a man who made a fortune in the 17th century from trading in West African slaves, was torn down and thrown into Bristol harbour in June by a group of demonstrators taking part in a worldwide wave of protests in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in the United States.

Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Jake Skuse, and Sage Willoughby will appear at a Bristol court on 25 January charged with criminal damage, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The tearing down of Colston's statue led to other memorials being taken down or their future being debated, while many academics and public figures voiced opposition to the removal of such monuments, arguing they merely reflected history and should be used as points of discussion.

After the incident, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said he understood people's strong feelings on the issue but removing the statue was a criminal act.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 1248 votes
No, I will not
39% - 1062 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 439 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
14.98
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
18.09
(+0.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.14
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.13)
Gold
1834.84
(-1.86)
Silver
23.86
(-2.75)
Platinum
995.01
(-2.73)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2256.00
(-1.70)
All Share
59291.75
(+0.22)
Top 40
54349.61
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11819.49
(+1.34)
Industrial 25
79226.39
(+0.34)
Resource 10
56651.05
(-0.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo