Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

Four Indian soldiers were killed in Punjab on Tuesday.
Four Indian soldiers were killed in Punjab on Tuesday.
Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
  • Four Indian soldiers were killed in a shooting at a military base in Punjab. 
  • An unknown number of shooters are still at large. 
  • The attack took place in a canteen and was reportedly not a terrorist attack. 

Four soldiers were killed in firing at a military base in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, the army said, and a search for the shooters was in progress.

An unknown number of shooters were at large at the base in Bathinda city, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Four soldiers succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, an army statement said. The statement did not mention the circumstances or other details about who was responsible for the incident.

The incident was "not a terror attack", and took place in a canteen, a senior police official in Punjab, S.P.S. Parmar told Reuters.

The base was sealed off and a joint investigation with the local police was on, the army statement said, adding that no other injuries and damage to property was reported.

The army said:

All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an (assault) rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained.

Visuals from Reuters partner ANI showed barricades placed on the road outside the gates of the military station and security personnel deployed outside the boundary wall.

The incident took place at 23:05 GMT on Tuesday, an earlier army statement said.

The military base, about 280 km north-west of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers. The border with Pakistan is about 100 km west of Bathinda.


