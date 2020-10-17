57m ago

France beheading suspect had no links with Russia

An 18-year-old Chechen accused of beheading a teacher near his school in a Paris suburb received asylum in France and had no links to Russia, a Russian diplomat said on Saturday.

"This crime has no relation to Russia because this person had lived in France for the past 12 years," the spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Paris, Sergei Parinov, told state news agency TASS.

READ | Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Identifying the suspect - who was fatally wounded by police - as Abdullakh Anzorov, Parinov said his family arrived in France when Anzorov was 6 and requested asylum.

The young man received a residence permit this year, he added.

"He had no contacts with the (Russian) embassy," Parinov said.

READ | Teacher beheaded in France after showing Mohammed cartoons

He said it was "important not where a person was born" but when and why he embraced "terrorist ideology".

On Friday, 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty was decapitated outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of the French capital.

The attacker was shot by police as they tried to arrest him and later died of his injuries.

The teacher had been the target of online threats for having shown pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

