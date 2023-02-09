5h ago

add bookmark

France says it wants stronger ties with Algeria despite envoy recall

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Abdelmadjid Tebboune (Picture: AFP)
Abdelmadjid Tebboune (Picture: AFP)
  • Although Algiers accused Paris of orchestrating the escape of an activist it wanted to arrest, France says it will continue efforts to strengthen ties.
  • Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris on Wednesday.
  • Algiers' reaction could trigger a new crisis between the countries after months of increasingly warm relations.

France will continue efforts to strengthen ties with Algeria despite Algiers accusing Paris on Wednesday of orchestrating the escape of an activist it wants to arrest, a French foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris on Wednesday after Amira Bouraoui, a rights activist detained during the 2019 mass protests in Algeria and freed from prison in 2020, had allegedly crossed into Tunisia illegally after evading Algerian judicial surveillance, according to Algerian and French media.

Speaking to reporters, French deputy foreign ministry spokesperson Francois Delmas declined to comment on the specific allegations but said that Bouraoui, a Franco-Tunisian national, benefited from consular protection like all French nationals.

Algiers' reaction could trigger a new crisis between the countries after months of increasingly warm relations. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Algeria last year, warmly embracing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on a trip that seemed to turn a page on years of difficult ties.


Algeria's powerful military chief, Said Chengriha, recently spent three days in Paris to discuss military issues including Africa's Sahel region and met Macron. Tebboune was due to visit Paris later this year.

"The recall of the ambassador is an Algerian decision, but for us we intend to continue to work to deepen our bilateral relations with a renewed partnership," Delmas said.

Bouraoui was arrested in Tunisia this week and faced an extradition hearing, but the judge ordered her to be freed and she was allowed to leave the country on Monday.

French media has reported that her release and flight to France resulted from French diplomatic pressure on Tunisia.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
algeriafrance
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 4979 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 378 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

6h ago

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.75
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.51
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.07
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
958.59
-2.3%
Palladium
1,625.41
-2.1%
Gold
1,865.79
-0.5%
Silver
22.08
-1.1%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
74,037
+0.1%
All Share
80,021
+0.1%
Resource 10
74,236
-0.7%
Industrial 25
104,303
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,382
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

12h ago

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo