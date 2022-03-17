36m ago

add bookmark

France says Russia 'pretending to negotiate' in Ukraine talks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's Foreign Minister. Photo: Reuters
Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's Foreign Minister. Photo: Reuters

  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says Russia is disingenuous in its negotiations with Ukraine. 
  • Russia proposed Ukraine should become a neutral country like Sweden or Austria. 
  • Global sanctions against Russia continue to intensify.  

Russia is pretending to negotiate with Ukraine while pursuing the invasion of its neighbour in line with a brutal strategy it has used elsewhere, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately we're still facing the same Russian logic - making maximalist demands, wanting Ukraine to surrender, and intensifying siege warfare," Le Drian told the newspaper, Le Parisien.

He continued: 

Just as in Grozny (in Chechnya) and Aleppo (in Syria), there are three typical elements - indiscriminate bombardment, so-called humanitarian 'corridors' designed to allow them to accuse the other side of failing to respect them, and talks with no objective other than pretending that they are negotiating.

Ukraine, by contrast, "is engaging in the talks responsibly and with an open mind", he added.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday rubbished the Kremlin's proposal for its neighbour to become a neutral country like Sweden or Austria, saying Kyiv would need ironclad guarantees of its security.

LIVE | Ukraine defence minister wants Putin recognised as a war criminal, Kremlin hits back at Biden

Its chief negotiator, Mikhailo Podolyak, tweeted that a 15-point draft peace plan published by the Financial Times "represents the requesting position of the Russian side. Nothing more. The Ukrainian side has its positions."

On the ground, the Ukrainians have accused the Russians of indiscriminate aerial bombing and artillery shelling.

Blasts hit a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol overnight. More than 1 000 civilians were thought to be sheltering inside. Details of any casualties are still unknown.

And while residents have been able to escape shell-blasted cities via humanitarian corridors in some cases, many other attempts have failed.

ALSO READ | Ukraine publishes video of artillery barrage on Russian post near Kyiv, set to AC/DC's 'Highway to Hell'

Le Drian said that European aid to Ukraine, including weapons deliveries, would not be deterred by Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats to strike the convoys or his nuclear sabre-rattling.

"Rhetorical escalation on nuclear matters is a habit of President Putin's," he told Le Parisien, condemning the brandishing of Russia's strategic forces "disproportionate and irresponsible".

For now, "there is one urgent matter - ceasefire, ceasefire, ceasefire", Le Drian said.

"Russia refuses that for now.

"So the sanctions will be intensified in a determined way until Putin realises that the price for continuing the conflict will be so high that a ceasefire is preferable and starts real talks with President Zelensky."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainefrancewarpeace talks
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1127 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 2035 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 1062 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.59
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.53
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,939.42
+0.6%
Silver
25.29
+0.8%
Palladium
2,446.00
+1.6%
Platinum
1,014.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,703
+1.1%
All Share
74,249
+1.0%
Resource 10
79,787
+1.4%
Industrial 25
82,502
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,989
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo