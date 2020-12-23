1h ago

add bookmark

France set to ease UK travel ban over virus

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

France will relax a temporary UK travel ban introduced after a new variant of coronavirus emerged, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

EU nationals and residents of EU countries will be allowed to enter from Wednesday providing they can show a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours old.

The tests must be of a type capable of detecting the new variant that emerged in Britain, the office said in a statement.

People who "must carry out essential travel" will also be allowed into the country, it said.

The European Commission has urged EU countries to lift travel bans imposed on Britain, where the spread of the new coronavirus variant has spurred global panic just as vaccines are being rolled out worldwide.

France announced a 48-hour ban not only on regular travellers but also on freight, sparking worries that the UK could be hit by shortages of some fresh foods.

"We have worked hard with the British authorities to allow from tomorrow morning ships, trains and also planes to restart safely," Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Tuesday.

He said he was "finalising a protocol" to allow the statement to take effect and urged lorry drivers to wait for further announcements.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukfrancecoronavirus
Lottery
2 players bag R188k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9320 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8272 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3218 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(+0.45)
ZAR/GBP
19.62
(+0.22)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(+0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.34)
Gold
1866.78
(+0.22)
Silver
25.39
(+0.15)
Platinum
1010.00
(+0.70)
Brent Crude
49.80
(-1.61)
Palladium
2320.00
(+1.09)
All Share
58523.58
(-0.16)
Top 40
53533.23
(-0.21)
Financial 15
11933.15
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
77417.12
(-0.09)
Resource 10
55762.63
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo