1h ago

add bookmark

France, Sweden confirm Novichok poisoning in Alexei Navalny case - Germany

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Berlin – The German government said on Monday that laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed its own findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement that Germany had asked France and Sweden "for an independent review of the German evidence (of Novichok poisoning) on the basis of new samples from Mr Navalny", who is receiving treatment in Berlin.

"The results of this review at specialised laboratories in France and Sweden are now available and confirm the German evidence (of Novichok poisoning)," Seibert said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Navalny out of medically induced coma, says Berlin hospital
Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok
Russian prosecutors ask Germany for details of poison tests on Navalny - paper
Read more on:
alexei navalnyfrancegermanyrussiaswedenpoliticspoisoning
Lottery
Jackpot for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2664 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 590 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6665 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2589 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.68
(+0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(-0.17)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(+0.00)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.00)
Gold
1940.30
(-0.08)
Silver
26.74
(-0.04)
Platinum
934.00
(+0.27)
Brent Crude
40.33
(-1.48)
Palladium
2304.01
(-0.11)
All Share
56119.97
(+0.06)
Top 40
51758.09
(+0.08)
Financial 15
10131.66
(-0.71)
Industrial 25
75057.76
(+0.32)
Resource 10
56330.79
(+0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo