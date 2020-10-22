France teacher's killer had 'contact' with jihadist in Syria

The man who decapitated a teacher in France for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class had been in contact with a Russian-speaking jihadist in Syria, a source close to the case said on Thursday.

Seven people have been charged with complicity after 18-year-old Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov killed Samuel Paty on Friday, including two teenagers who helped him identify the teacher.

The identity of the jihadist in Syria has not yet been established, the source told AFP.

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that Anzorov's presumed contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria.

Two teenagers who pointed out the teacher beheaded in France after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed to pupils were on Wednesday charged with complicity in a terrorist murder, a judicial source said.

Prosecutors said earlier the pair, aged 14 and 15, were among a group of pupils who shared 300-350 euros ($356-$414) offered by the killer to help find teacher Samuel Paty before he was murdered last week in a Paris suburb.

