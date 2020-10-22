1h ago

add bookmark

France teacher's killer had 'contact' with jihadist in Syria

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The man who decapitated a teacher in France for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class had been in contact with a Russian-speaking jihadist in Syria, a source close to the case said on Thursday.

Seven people have been charged with complicity after 18-year-old Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov killed Samuel Paty on Friday, including two teenagers who helped him identify the teacher.

The identity of the jihadist in Syria has not yet been established, the source told AFP.

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that Anzorov's presumed contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria.

Two teenagers who pointed out the teacher beheaded in France after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed to pupils were on Wednesday charged with complicity in a terrorist murder, a judicial source said.

Prosecutors said earlier the pair, aged 14 and 15, were among a group of pupils who shared 300-350 euros ($356-$414) offered by the killer to help find teacher Samuel Paty before he was murdered last week in a Paris suburb.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Teenage killer paid students to identify French teacher before beheading
France honours beheaded teacher as judge questions suspects
Seven more people handed over to judge in probe on French teacher's murder
Read more on:
syriafrance
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6522 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.29
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(+0.43)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.28)
Gold
1916.88
(-0.23)
Silver
24.87
(-0.26)
Platinum
887.00
(+0.45)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2396.00
(+0.48)
All Share
55006.68
(-0.61)
Top 40
50529.23
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10262.49
(+1.22)
Industrial 25
74194.29
(-0.51)
Resource 10
53585.81
(-1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo