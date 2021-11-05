1h ago

add bookmark

France tightens bird flu measures as virus spreads in Europe

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SEYLLOU DIALLO / AFP

The French government has put the entire country on high alert for bird flu as the virus spreads across Europe, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The move will extend a requirement to keep poultry flocks indoors, a measure already implemented in certain areas since September.

While adding that three cases had been identified among backyard birds in northeast France, the ministry said in a statement:

Since the beginning of August, 130 bird flu cases or clusters have been detected in wild animals or on farms in Europe. Reinforced prevention measures will therefore be implemented to protect poultry farms.


The requirement to keep flocks indoors will be adapted, however, to take into account production practices such as free-range farming, the ministry said.

Elsewhere in Europe, Dutch authorities last week ordered commercial farms to keep all flocks inside after bird flu was reported on a farm.

France's measures will not threaten the bird flu-free status the country secured in early September after a previous wave of bird flu, the ministry added.

France culled about 3 million birds last winter in its southwestern duck-breeding region as it grappled with the spread of the virus from wild birds to poultry flocks.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
francebird fluanimals
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 7193 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 1219 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.27
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,794.18
+0.1%
Silver
23.80
+0.0%
Palladium
2,020.97
+0.8%
Platinum
1,032.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,369
-0.1%
All Share
68,080
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,857
-1.0%
Industrial 25
89,951
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,140
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo