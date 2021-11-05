France tightens bird flu measures as virus spreads in Europe

The French government has put the entire country on high alert for bird flu as the virus spreads across Europe, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.
The move will extend a requirement to keep poultry flocks indoors, a measure already implemented in certain areas since September.
While adding that three cases had been identified among backyard birds in northeast France, the ministry said in a statement:
The requirement to keep flocks indoors will be adapted, however, to take into account production practices such as free-range farming, the ministry said.
Elsewhere in Europe, Dutch authorities last week ordered commercial farms to keep all flocks inside after bird flu was reported on a farm.
France's measures will not threaten the bird flu-free status the country secured in early September after a previous wave of bird flu, the ministry added.
France culled about 3 million birds last winter in its southwestern duck-breeding region as it grappled with the spread of the virus from wild birds to poultry flocks.
