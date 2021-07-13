France to hold presidential election in April 2022

Emmanuel Macron.
Lionel BONAVENTURE / POOL / AFP
The first round of France's presidential election will be held on 10 April next year, with the second round scheduled on 24 April, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.
Legislative elections will take place on 12 June and 19 June, he added.
President Emmanuel Macron was elected to a five-year mandate on 7 May 2017 and took office on 14 May.
