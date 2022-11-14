1h ago

add bookmark

France, UK sign new €72.2 million deal to stop migrant Channel crossings

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Frosty diplomatic relations between France and the UK because of migrant crossings have thawed.
  • The two nations struck a new agreement that will an increase 350 French security forces.
  • In 2022 so far, more than 40 000 migrants have crossed the Channel to Britain.

France and the UK on Monday signed a new agreement to work together to stop migrants crossing the Channel to England in small boats, a source of huge bilateral tension.

Under the agreement, Britain will pay France €72.2 million ($74.5 million) in 2022-2023 so that Paris can increase by 40% the numbers of security forces patrolling its northern beaches, the French interior ministry said.

This means some 350 additional members of the French security forces will be patrolling following the deal, signed in Paris by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British counterpart Suella Braverman.

London and Paris also pledged to use technological and human resources on the French coast to better detect, monitor and intercept boats.

READ | Italy is not 'Europe's refugee camp' says far right as anti-immigration takes voting centre stage

They want to collect and use information, in particular from intercepted migrants, to better dismantle smuggling networks and deter crossings.

For the first time, teams of observers will be deployed on both sides of the Channel to "strengthen common understanding", improve the debriefings of migrants and increase exchanges of information.


The deal comes after the UK government said on Sunday that more than 40 000 migrants have crossed the Channel to Britain so far this year, a new record.

The provisional total for this year stands at 40 885, most of them Albanians, Iranians and Afghans - well in excess of last year's 28 561, the Ministry of Defence said.

The agreement reflected a new atmosphere in ties between the France and the UK since British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took the helm, after years of acrimony under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Migration has been a particular bone of contention with London accusing Paris of not doing enough to stop migrants crossing the Channel, charges fiercely rejected by French officials.

Sunak and President Emmanuel Macron held a cordial first meeting last week on the side-lines of the UN climate summit in Egypt and will meet again this week at the G20 in Indonesia.

They plan to hold a bilateral summit meeting focused on defence in early 2023.

On Saturday, some 972 people were detected making the perilous crossing in 22 boats, the UK government said.

The figures have been rising for years. Some 299 were detected making the crossing in 2018; 1,843 in 2019; and 8,466 in 2020, according to the UK.

The rising numbers have caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at £6.8 million ($7.8 million) a day, straining local services and fuelling public anger.

But refugee rights groups accuse the government of a callous and chaotic approach, after unsanitary conditions developed at one overcrowded asylum processing centre in Manston, southeast England.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and British counterpart James Cleverly had in a joint statement on Friday "stressed the urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration including small boats crossings and addressing their root causes".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukfrancemigrants
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 888 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 3922 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9396 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.40
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.80
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,757.82
-0.9%
Silver
21.53
-0.9%
Palladium
1,999.50
-2.4%
Platinum
1,014.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,640
+0.3%
All Share
73,121
+0.2%
Resource 10
72,400
+0.1%
Industrial 25
87,150
+0.0%
Financial 15
16,172
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo