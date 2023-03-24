27m ago

Share

France's Macron says will not yield to pension protests

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Major cities in France have been hit by protests amid anger over pension reforms.
  • At least 441 police officers were injured and more than 400 people were arrested.
  • President Emmanuel Macron's says the bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 is necessary to keep the system afloat.

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he would press ahead with reforms, dodging a union leader's call to suspend a new pension law amid some of France's worst street violence in years.

There were violent clashes across the country on Thursday evening on the fringes of otherwise peaceful protests that have for weeks gathered huge crowds against a rise in the pension age by two years to 64.

A police station was targeted in the western town of Lorient, the main entrance of the Bordeaux town hall was set ablaze and hundreds of fires were recorded nationwide. Some 441 police officers were injured and 475 people were arrested. Dozens of protesters were also injured.

Against this backdrop, Britain's King Charles' state visit to France, due to start on Sunday, has been postponed.

Earlier in the day, the head of the CFDT labour union Laurent Berger, urged Macron to "make a gesture" to calm things down. The solution, the influential Berger suggested, would be to pause the reform for six months and look for compromises.

But asked about this after an EU summit in Brussels, Macron only repeated comments he made earlier this week about being open to discussing future policy changes with unions.

"We will continue to move forward. France cannot be at a standstill," he said. "We will yield nothing to violence, I condemn violence with the utmost strength."

He added that the pension law, which the government pushed through parliament without a vote, would simply follow its course - which is now a review of its legality by France's constitutional council.

Violent clashes

In Paris and many cities across the country, clean-up crews sifted through broken glass, charred garbage cans and shattered bus stops after violent clashes overnight between black-clad anarchists and police. A tag on an ATM read: "Paris is burning."

Opinion polls show a wide majority of voters are opposed to the pension bill. They were further angered by the government's decision to skip the vote in parliament and by Macron comparing some of the protests to the 6 January 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

The latest wave of protests and clashes has become the most serious challenge to Macron's authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt of disgruntled working class people four years ago.

On a shattered Starbucks window in Paris, someone had tagged "Democracy" in big red letters. Other tags seen on burnt down newspaper kiosks and damaged shop windows read "Anti-Macron" and "Macron, resign."

For Paul, a Parisian retiree, that was going to far.

He said:

Violence has never been a way to be heard.

But 30-year old Bastien Mrozovski was more understanding, at a time where polls show many are upset with Macron's leadership style.

"There were attempts to try with the soft diplomacy, with the unions, with protests that was quite peaceful the past weeks. Now, there is forcibly a threshold crossed, which leads to violence on the other side," Mrozovski said.

Unions have called for regional action over the weekend and new nationwide strikes and protests on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emmanuel macronfrance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the Democratic Alliance after the party’s upcoming national congress in April?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
John Steenhuisen for sure, he’s got the experience
62% - 862 votes
Mpho Phalatse, the DA needs a fresh outlook
38% - 529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.22
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.56
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
973.39
-1.2%
Palladium
1,403.39
-1.4%
Gold
1,995.05
+0.1%
Silver
23.35
+1.0%
Brent Crude
75.91
-1.0%
Top 40
69,181
-1.3%
All Share
74,695
-1.2%
Resource 10
64,294
-1.4%
Industrial 25
101,619
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,178
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo