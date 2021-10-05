9m ago

add bookmark

France's oldest person has died, aged 112

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jules Theobald pictured in 2019.
Jules Theobald pictured in 2019.
Lionel CHAMOISEAU / AFP

France's oldest man Jules Theobald has died at the age of 112, his family told AFP Tuesday.

Theobald, who hailed from the Caribbean island of Martinique, a French overseas department, died at his home in the island's main city Fort-de-France.

Born on 17 April 1909 - though family legend had it he was born two years earlier - the father of three worked as a docker and a fisherman.

In a 2019 interview with AFP he insisted feistily that "if it were down to me I could live until I'm 200! I've had a good little life! I don't have any regrets."

As recently as March, residents had voted the keen dancer and domino player honorary president of his Pointe des Negres home district.

"He will leave a great void, although his passing was rather expected," Fort-de-France deputy mayor Steeve Moreau told AFP.

Loved

"He loved his district. He knew everybody and everybody knew him - he was very close to people."

The oldest man in the world is Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, aged 112 years and 236 days as of Tuesday. He was born two months and one week before Theobald.

France was also home to the oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified - Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 aged 122 years and 164 days.

The oldest known living person is now Japanese woman Kane Tanaka of Japan, aged 118 years, 276 days.

French nun Lucile Randon - who survived Covid earlier this year - is meanwhile the oldest known living European, aged 117 and 236 days.

Japan's Jiroemon Kimura, who died in 2013 aged 116 years and 54 days, was the oldest man ever whose age has been verified.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
france
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1089 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1952 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 3880 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.39
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,761.43
-0.5%
Silver
22.63
-0.2%
Palladium
1,909.60
+0.1%
Platinum
967.25
-0.2%
Brent Crude
81.26
+2.5%
Top 40
58,098
+0.6%
All Share
64,543
+0.7%
Resource 10
58,518
-0.2%
Industrial 25
82,537
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,423
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo