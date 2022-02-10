1m ago

'Free market, free economic enterprise, free business' - New Peru PM Anibal Torres vows

accreditation
  • Peru will embrace free-market policies, says the new prime minister.
  • President Pedro Castillo picked Anibal Torres as the country's fourth PM.
  • Torres replaces his predecessor who left amid domestic violence allegations.

The latest prime minister picked by Peru's embattled president, Pedro Castillo, pledged to pursue free-market policies in his first public remarks on Wednesday, a day after a new Cabinet was unveiled that aims for stability in the Andean nation.

Speaking at a government news conference, Prime Minister Anibal Torres also emphasised that Castillo's leftist administration will promote a strong government that can prevent monopolies and other concentrations of economic power.

READ | Strong earthquake shakes Peru's capital

Torres, who previously served as justice minister, was tapped on Tuesday night as the president's fourth prime minister since he took office last July.

Flanked by other ministers, Torres said:

Our policy is the free market, free economic enterprise, free business, but with the participation of the state to control monopolies, oligopolies and (other) dominant positions.

The Cabinet re-shuffle took place after the departure of the previous prime minister, who was heavily criticised for allegations of domestic violence, which he had denied.

Torres is seen as a Castillo loyalist and will be tasked with helping advance the president's agenda in a fragmented Congress dominated by conservative opposition parties.

Finance Minister Oscar Graham, a more centrist technocrat who previously worked at the central bank, was kept on in the new Cabinet, which was welcome news for investors and other business-friendly advocates.

Peru's President Pedro Castillo (L) congratulates
Peru's President Pedro Castillo (L) congratulates Anibal Torres after Torres was sworn-in as his Chief of Staff in Lima.

"They won't be able to label us communists because we haven't carried out any actions that align with that political ideology," said Torres.

He emphasised that the new Cabinet would seek measures to improve security as well as the South American country's Covid-19 vaccination programme, which he pitched as key to economic growth.

