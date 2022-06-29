1h ago

add bookmark

French court finds 20 guilty for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The main suspect Salah Abdeslam was found guilty on terrorism and murder charges.
The main suspect Salah Abdeslam was found guilty on terrorism and murder charges.
  • The coordinated gun-and-bomb attack killed 130 people.
  • The assailants targeted the Bataclan music hall, six bars, restaurants and the perimeter of the Stade de France stadium.
  • The main suspect in the trial was found guilty on terrorism and murder charges.

A French court on Wednesday handed down guilty verdicts for all 20 men tried for the 2015 killing of 130 people in a coordinated gun-and-bomb rampage by Islamist gunmen in Paris.

The Bataclan music hall, six bars and restaurants and the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium were targeted in hours-long attacks across the French capital that shook France and left deep scars on the country's psyche.

Main suspect Salah Abdeslam was found guilty on terrorism and murder charges, judge Jean-Louis Peries said.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of early release, a sentence handed out only four times previously in France.

Believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the attacks on 13 November 2015, the 32-year old Belgium-born Frenchman proudly said at the start of the trial that he was a "soldier" of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Abdeslam had said during the trial that he had chosen at the last minute not to detonate his explosive vest. But, based on the investigations and hearings, the court ruled otherwise.

"The court considered that the explosive vest malfunctioned," Peries said. Salah Abdeslam is "guilty of being a member of a terrorist network," he also said.

"All defendants are found guilty on all counts," he added, with the exception of terrorism charges for one of the less prominent accused.

It has been a trial like no others, not only for its exceptional length of 10 months, but also for the time it devoted to allowing victims to testify in detail about their ordeal and their struggles in overcoming it, while families of those killed spoke of how hard it was to move on.

Thirteen other people, 10 of whom are also in custody, were also in the courtroom during the months-long hearings, accused of crimes ranging from helping provide the attackers with weapons or cars to planning to take part in the attack. Six more were tried in absentia.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
france
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
4% - 5238 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
92% - 107020 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 4661 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.22
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.67
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.94
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,818.47
-0.1%
Silver
20.76
-0.4%
Palladium
1,966.50
+4.9%
Platinum
919.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
117.98
+2.5%
Top 40
61,554
-0.4%
All Share
67,747
-0.5%
Resource 10
65,762
-0.5%
Industrial 25
80,548
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,167
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo