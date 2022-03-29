1h ago

add bookmark

French family leapt off balcony one by one, Swiss police say

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The building (C) where the five members of a French family jumped one after another from the seventh floor of their flat. (Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
The building (C) where the five members of a French family jumped one after another from the seventh floor of their flat. (Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
  • A 15-year-old boy is the only survivor of a French family who jumped out of their seventh-floor apartment one after the other.
  • Police said their investigations found there was no intervention from a third party and are calling the incident "collective suicide".
  • The family was very interested in conspiracy and survivalist theories since the pandemic.

A French family gripped by conspiracy theories jumped one after the other from their seventh-floor apartment in the Swiss town of Montreux, police investigating the mystery said on Tuesday.

Only a 15-year-old boy survived the tragedy last Thursday near the casino in the plush town on Lake Geneva. He is in a coma in a stable condition in hospital.

The Vaud regional police announced on Tuesday that their findings "make it possible to rule out the intervention of a third party and suggest that all the victims jumped from the balcony one after the other".

Police and prosecutors are working on the theory of "collective suicide".

A man aged 40, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, the couple's eight-year-old daughter and their boy plunged more than 20 metres from the apartment, where they all lived "withdrawn from society", according to police.

Timeline of events 

Investigators said two officers knocked on the apartment door at 06:15, wanting to speak with the father about the home-schooling arrangements for his son.

A voice asked who was at the door, but then said nothing further. Unable to enter, the officers left.

Shortly before 07:00, all five jumped from the balcony within the space of five minutes.

Police detected no trace of a struggle, seemingly confirming that they jumped of their own accord. A step-ladder was found on the balcony.

Police said:

Before or during the events, no witnesses, including the two police officers present on the spot from 06:15 and the passers-by at the foot of the building, heard the slightest noise or cry coming from the apartment or the balcony.

"Technical investigations show no warning signs of such an act," they added, noting however that "since the start of the pandemic, the family was very interested in conspiracy and survivalist theories".

The family lived in virtual self-sufficiency having amassed a well-organised stockpile of various food, taking up much of their living space but enabling them to see out a major crisis.


Only the mother's twin sister worked outside the home, while neither the mother nor the eight-year-old girl, who did not attend school, were registered with the local authorities.

"All these elements suggest... fear of the authorities interfering in their lives," the police statement said.

Granddaughters of Algerian writer 

France's Journal du Dimanche newspaper said the father, Eric David, grew up in a wealthy part of Marseille and attended the Ecole Polytechnique, one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

The twin sisters, Nasrine and Narjisse Feraoun, grew up in a family of five children who were all educated at the elite Lycee Henri-IV in Paris, the weekly said. The mother was a dentist and her sister an ophthalmologist.

The newspaper also said the twins were granddaughters of Algerian novelist Mouloud Feraoun.

A close friend of the French philosopher Albert Camus, Feraoun was assassinated in Algiers in 1962 by a far-right French pro-colonial group.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 719 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 294 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.56
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.05
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.14
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,917.53
-0.3%
Silver
24.69
-0.8%
Palladium
2,114.72
-5.4%
Platinum
980.75
-0.6%
Brent-ruolie
112.48
-7.3%
Top 40
67,911
+0.7%
All Share
74,776
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,571
-3.1%
Industrial 25
83,054
+3.1%
Financial 15
17,771
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga

4h ago

One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo