French inquiry after two students defend teacher's beheading

French CRS police officers stand as adults and children gather in front of flowers displayed at the entrance of a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris, on October 17, 2020, after a teacher was decapitated by an attacker.
Bertrand GUAY / AFP
  • The two pupils made their comments during a nationwide minute of silence for slain teacher, Samuel Paty.
  • Paty was killed last month outside Paris.
  • According to prosecutors, the two pupils suggested that Paty deserved to die.

Two 12-year-olds are under investigation by French police on suspicion of supporting terrorism, over comments made during a homage to a teacher beheaded in a jihadist attack, officials said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the eastern city of Strasbourg said the two school students made their comments during a nationwide minute of silence Monday for the teacher, Samuel Paty.

Paty was killed last month near his school outside Paris by an 18-year-old Chechen man after an angry online campaign over his showing of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed as part of a free-speech lesson.

ALSO READ | Macron said he understands ' fury over Prophet Muhammad cartoons but defended France's 'freedom to speak, to write, to think, to draw'

Prosecutors said the two youths apparently suggested during discussions in class that Paty deserved to die for showing the controversial cartoons that had been republished by the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

They added that two similar incidents were also reported involving children aged eight and nine, prompting a social welfare inquiry.

Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said Monday that 66 inquiries into alleged support of terrorism had been opened since Paty's death on October 16, after alerts to France's online extremism watchdog Pharos.

"The questioning often involves young people, aged 12 to 16, who have used extremely repugnant language," Darmanin told a parliamentary panel.

Often the comments and imagery reflect extreme violence "inspired by the Islamic State group, which is very worrying", he said.

Read more on:
france
