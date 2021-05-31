53m ago

add bookmark

French police capture fugitive ex-soldier after huge manhunt

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police in southwest France on Monday detained a former soldier who fled into a forest after firing on security forces in an incident that sparked a massive manhunt. (Photo by Robert DEYRAIL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Police in southwest France on Monday detained a former soldier who fled into a forest after firing on security forces in an incident that sparked a massive manhunt. (Photo by Robert DEYRAIL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
  • French police have captured a former soldier after a huge manhunt.
  • The man had fled after firing in security forces.
  • He was shot and wounded during his capture.

Police in southwest France on Monday detained a former soldier who fled into a forest after firing on security forces in an incident that sparked a massive manhunt, officials said.

The government's top official in the Dordogne region, Frederic Perissat, told a press conference in Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare that the suspect was shot and wounded after exchanging fire with police, and had been taken into custody.

His injuries are "serious," said Andre Petillot, the head of the gendarme police for the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, who added that no officers had been wounded.

Authorities had released earlier Monday a picture of the suspect, Terry Dupin, describing the bearded 29-year-old as a "dangerous individual."

He was hiding out in a forest outside the village of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare, whose 1,800 residents had been ordered to stay indoors during the search.

READ | Suspect in French knife attack on policewoman killed in shootout

Elite tactical units and around 300 gendarmes backed up by armoured vehicles, helicopters and sniffer dogs had surrounded a four-square-kilometre patch of dense and rocky woods.

The search began after Dupin showed up at his ex-partner's home at around midnight on Saturday, police sources said, despite a restraining order following four previous domestic violence convictions, the most recent in February.

He allegedly struck the woman and then fired a .30-30 Winchester hunting rifle at her new boyfriend, without hitting him.

'Model employee'

Dupin was wearing an ankle bracelet that informs police if he approaches the former partner, with whom he had three children, but it does not function as a tracking device.

"Contact had been established several times ... but was followed by gunfire. Each time there was contact with him, he's opened fire," Perissat said Sunday.

The man had indicated that he intended to go down guns blazing, and Petillot said Monday that "he was still in a suicidal frame of mind."

Dupin was no longer allowed to own weapons and probably obtained the rifle illegally, a police source said.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the most recent domestic violence conviction, of which eight were suspended, but in May a court reduced the sentence to an obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

Dupin served in the army from 2011 to 2016, and was currently working as a truck driver at a public works company.

"He was a model employee, we couldn't fault him for anything," the firm's owner, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

"We knew he had been in the military ... but nothing else," she said. "We would have never suspected anything like this."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
france
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 8545 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May 2021

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.75
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.50
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,905.53
+0.1%
Silver
27.97
+0.2%
Palladium
2,851.61
+0.9%
Platinum
1,186.33
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,794
+0.7%
All Share
68,003
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,621
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,926
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,470
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo