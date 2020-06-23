39m ago

add bookmark

French police under new scrutiny after chokehold death

Fatima Chouviat (C), the mother of Cedric Chouviat, a delivery driver who died after being held on the ground during an alleged tense police roadside check in January 2020, speaks next to her husband Christian Chouviat (L, standing) during a press conference in Paris.
Fatima Chouviat (C), the mother of Cedric Chouviat, a delivery driver who died after being held on the ground during an alleged tense police roadside check in January 2020, speaks next to her husband Christian Chouviat (L, standing) during a press conference in Paris.
Bertrand Guay
  • French police are under new scrutiny after chokehold death
  • Cedric Chouviat was pinned down by several officers 
  • Chouviat, who has North African origins, said "I'm suffocating" seven times before his body went limp

France's police faced new pressure Tuesday after the family of a delivery man who died after being arrested last January demanded a ban on chokeholds.

Cedric Chouviat got into a heated exchange with police after being stopped for a routine check near the Eiffel Tower in Paris before he was pinned down by several officers.

Chouviat, who has North African origins, said "I'm suffocating" seven times before his body went limp, according to a review of videos by investigators seen by AFP this week.

He was not breathing and had no pulse when emergency services arrived and brought him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

Four officers were taken in for questioning last week in an inquiry into "involuntary homicide" but so far they have not faced disciplinary action.

"We still don't understand why they haven't been suspended, and we don't understand why this chokehold technique still hasn't been banned," Chouviat's daughter Sofia said at a press conference alongside her family and lawyers.

"We want a firm response from President Emmanuel Macron," she said.

France has seen a series of protests in recent weeks against alleged brutality and racism by police, a long-simmering issue that has gained momentum with the killing of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

The protests have focused in particular on the case of a young black man, Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016 in a Paris suburb. An investigation is still going on.

"France is not the United States, but France is becoming like the United States," said William Bourdon, a lawyer for Chouviat's family.

'Devastated' 

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced officers would be banned from using chokeholds earlier this month but backtracked after police unions held demonstrations across France.

Castaner later said chokeholds would continue to be used at least through the summer while officials sought alternative techniques.

"It's too late for Cedric, but this is a good opportunity for the government to stop giving in to police unions' blackmail and question things," said Chouviat's widow, Doria.

Lawyers for the four officers said their clients did not hear the words "I'm suffocating", which they learnt about only while being questioned last week.

"The officers were shocked and devastated, because obviously if they had heard these words they would have stopped struggling immediately," police lawyer Thibault de Montbrial told journalists Tuesday.

The officers will be brought before a judge in July.

France's police watchdog said this month it received almost 1 500 complaints against officers last year, of which roughly half were for alleged violence against civilians.

On Tuesday, a court handed a suspended 18-month sentence to a police officer who struck a 62-year-old woman during a "yellow vest" anti-government protest last year.

In a scene captured by surveillance video, the officer hits the woman with his baton twice on the back of her head, causing injuries that required 12 stitches.

Also on Tuesday, four riot police were to be brought before a judge after being detained for questioning over alleged violence against protesters in a fast food restaurant during a yellow vest demo near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, a judicial source told AFP.

Several journalists were in the restaurant as well and filmed officers striking people even as they lay immobile on the ground.

After the hearing, the investigating magistrate charged the four with committing violence while in a position of public authority. Their lawyer declined to comment.

Critics accused police of heavy-handed tactics during many of the yellow vest protests including the use of rubber bullets that caused severe eye injuries for around two dozen people, and explosive stun grenades to disperse protesters.

Only a handful of officers have faced trial over the claims.

Related Links
'I'm suffocating. Tell mama that I loved her,' girl's last words during Siberia mall fire that...
Society at 'tipping point' with anti-racism rallies: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg
US official 'disappointed' in South Africa for promoting 'ridiculous' UN probe into US racism
Read more on:
france
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
17% - 855 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 2541 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1586 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.24
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.58
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.18)
Gold
1769.22
(+0.80)
Silver
17.97
(+0.98)
Platinum
829.00
(+0.71)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1933.49
(-0.58)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo