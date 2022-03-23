From excitement to tears: Taliban orders Afghan girls' high schools closed hours after reopening

The Taliban backtracked on promises that high schools would be opened for girls in Afghanistan.

When excited students returned to campuses on Wednesday morning, they were ordered to go back home.

The Taliban said girls' high schools would remain closed until a plan in accordance with Islamic law was drawn up.

KABUL – The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on its announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

AFP PHOTO: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP

Teachers and students from three high schools around the capital Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, but were ordered to go home. They said many students left in tears.



A student, not being named for security reasons, said:

We all got disappointed and we all became totally hopeless when the principal told us, she was also crying.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned female education and most employment.



The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban administration, which took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew.





The Ministry of Education had announced last week that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday after months of restrictions on education for high school-aged girls.



Islamic law, Afghan culture

On Tuesday evening, a Ministry of Education spokesperson released a video congratulating all students on their returning to class.

However on Wednesday, a Ministry of Education notice said schools for girls would be closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture, according to Bakhtar News, a government news agency.

The notice said:

We inform all girls' high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order.

The country's education ministry spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. A Taliban administration source confirmed to Reuters that schools for girls in Kabul would be closed for now, without elaborating.



The Taliban is seeking to run the country according to its interpretation of Islamic law while at the same time accessing billions of dollars in aid that it desperately needs to stave off widespread poverty and hunger.

"Hearing disturbing reports that female students above the sixth grade will not be invited back to school by the authorities, if true, what could possibly be the reason?" tweeted Deborah Lyons, the head of the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA).





