Fruit fool expenditure: Pair of premium melons sold for nearly $25 000 in Japan after virus slump

Tokyo – In what might be the unlikeliest indicator of a post-pandemic recovery, a pair of premium Japanese melons have sold for $24 800 at auction, over 22 times more than last year's virus-hit price.
The 2.7-million-yen price tag at the season's first auction for the famed Yubari melons, from Hokkaido, is still a snip compared to records for the prized produce.
The successful bidder was a local manufacturer of baby food, whose president said he hoped the purchase would spread a bit of a good cheer.
Seasonal fruit offerings in Japan routinely attract massive sums from buyers seeking prestige and plenty of free publicity.
In 2019, a pair of Yubari melons went for a record five million yen, but the price plunged to just 120 000 yen last year, with growers blaming the virus for keeping away rich bidders eager to outdo each other.