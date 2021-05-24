7m ago

add bookmark

Fruit fool expenditure: Pair of premium melons sold for nearly $25 000 in Japan after virus slump

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man shows a pair of Yubari melons that sold for 2.7 million yen (about $25 000) during the season's first auction in Sapporo City, Hokkaido Prefecture on 24 May 2021.
A man shows a pair of Yubari melons that sold for 2.7 million yen (about $25 000) during the season's first auction in Sapporo City, Hokkaido Prefecture on 24 May 2021.
PHOTO: STR/Jiji Press/AFP

Tokyo – In what might be the unlikeliest indicator of a post-pandemic recovery, a pair of premium Japanese melons have sold for $24 800 at auction, over 22 times more than last year's virus-hit price.

The 2.7-million-yen price tag at the season's first auction for the famed Yubari melons, from Hokkaido, is still a snip compared to records for the prized produce.

A wholesale market official told AFP:

This year's recovery in price can be seen as a result of buyers looking to encourage people by putting in higher bids.

The successful bidder was a local manufacturer of baby food, whose president said he hoped the purchase would spread a bit of a good cheer.

He told national broadcaster NHK:

Although there's still plenty of negative news, I hope this can help people smile and overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Seasonal fruit offerings in Japan routinely attract massive sums from buyers seeking prestige and plenty of free publicity.

In 2019, a pair of Yubari melons went for a record five million yen, but the price plunged to just 120 000 yen last year, with growers blaming the virus for keeping away rich bidders eager to outdo each other.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
japaneconomy
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2532 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
20% - 9468 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
74% - 34864 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,880.97
-0.1%
Silver
27.68
+0.4%
Palladium
2,781.58
+0.1%
Platinum
1,173.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,230
+0.0%
All Share
66,192
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,744
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,815
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,700
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo