1h ago

add bookmark

Fund for Jeffrey Epstein victims resumes payouts

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Late American financier, Jeffrey Epstein.
Late American financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

A fund providing restitution to victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses will resume offering payouts following a five-week halt, after receiving assurances from the late financier's estate there will be enough cash to fund payouts.

Jordana Feldman, the fund's administrator, announced the immediate resumption of full operations at the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program on Friday, following the receipt of $10 million from the proceeds of recent sales of Epstein's homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida.

The program has received more than 175 claims since being created last June, and paid out more than $67 million. Eligible victims have until March 25 to file claims.

Feldman had suspended payout offers on 4 February, citing uncertainty about the liquidity of assets from the estate to fund payouts.

The resumption came after Epstein's townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side was sold this week for $51 million, according to Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the estate's executors.

READ | Ghislaine Maxwell’s desperate attempt to leave jail before Christmas will cost her R415 million

It also followed the rejection by a judge in the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands, of a bid by the territory's attorney general Denise George to freeze the estate's assets, saying George lacked legal standing.

George had complained that the estate's assets were falling too fast, and accused the two executors of being the "indispensable captains" of Epstein's sex trafficking scheme. The executors rejected her misconduct allegations.

Once worth $634 million, Epstein's estate was recently worth $240.8 million after paying taxes and other expenses, and contributing money to the victims' fund.

Epstein signed his will on 8 August 2019, two days before killing himself in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeffrey epstein
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5360 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3502 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5066 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo