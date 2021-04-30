Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

Our weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world:

Fatal attraction

There is no fool like a rich old fool. The young widow of Japan's most notorious "Don Juan" has been arrested, suspected of poisoning her fabulously wealthy 77-year-old husband.



Tycoon Kosuke Nozaki, who boasted of spending $27.5 million chasing beautiful women, died in 2018 only months after marrying 22-year-old model Saki Sudo.

In his autobiography, "Don Juan of Kishu" - which had chapters on how to seduce cabin crew and university students - the millionaire said he had no interest in cars or houses.

"Instead I have a boundless desire to have sex with beautiful women," he wrote.

Nozaki literally fell for Sudo when he spotted her at Tokyo's Haneda airport, tripping on purpose to attract her attention.

Please release me!

A young Russian who became a hero for China's overworked millennials has finally got his wish to be voted off a reality TV show.

Vladislav Ivanov had begged viewers for weeks to kick him off the popular boy band show Produce Camp 2021.

The 27-year-old from Vladivostok was persuaded at the last minute to sign up to pop-idol boot camp show whose winners would form a Korean-style boy band.

He immediately regretted his decision but could not walk away without facing a huge fine.

So Ivanov, who speaks fluent Mandarin, went on a go-slow strike, being as rubbish as he could at singing and dancing.

"Don't love me," he pleaded with viewers, urging them not to vote for him.

Vladislav Ivanov was “trapped” in a Chinese reality TV show. Now, he has finally found his freedom after being voted out pic.twitter.com/TlNLbra7lq — TRT World (@trtworld) April 28, 2021

But they revelled in his misery and kept him on for nearly three months, dubbing him "the most miserable wage slave" and making him an icon of Chinese slacker "Sang" culture.

"Don't let him quit," one viewer declared, "Let him 996!" another fan said, using the slang for the gruelling 09:00 to 21:00 six-day weeks that many young workers suffer.

But having made it to the final, Ivanov didn't make the cut. "I'm finally getting off work," the relieved Russian said.

French PM's frilly briefs

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is hardly what you would call a sex symbol.

Yet every day the balding former civil servant, arguably appointed for his lack of charisma, is being deluged with women's underwear in the post.

Every day fresh panties and bras arrive at his office.

It is all a part of a clever campaign by the owners of the country's lingerie boutiques to have their shops classed as essential and therefore exempt from France's lockdown.

"Are (knickers) not the first thing you put on in the morning - even you Prime Minister?" letters accompanying the undies argue.

Robot gets in paella trouble

As a proud Catalan, Castex is no doubt shaken by the news that a tech startup claims its robot can make paella as well as a human can.

The cyborg "paellero" has been working with a top Spanish paella stove maker and getting the thumbs up from local lovers of the rice and seafood-based dish - until they discovered it had been made by a machine.

Inventor Enrique Lillo insists the robot is not stealing cooks' jobs, just "elevating human capacity".

Nor would it ever be tempted to add chorizo, as British celebrity cook Jamie Olivier did to the horror of purists.

Nerd conquers car park Everest

Gareth Wild - as his name suggests - is a wild, wild guy.

For the past six years he has been trying to park his car in every space at his local supermarket in Kent, England, during his weekly shop, recording the experience on a colour-coded spreadsheet.

When Wild completed his grail by squeezing into bay F20 - which he described as "a pig to get in" - he broke the internet.

"I don't want to make out this was too big a deal, but there was a moment of elation," he admitted.

"I could in theory have completed my Magnum Opus in under four years. Annoyingly a global pandemic slowed me down."

After fielding a deluge of interview requests, Wild tweeted, "I'm considering calling up my old teacher who told me I'd never amount to anything..."