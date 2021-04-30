10m ago

add bookmark

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French Prime Minister Jean Castex.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex.
PHOTO: Valery Hache/AFP

Our weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world:

Fatal attraction 

There is no fool like a rich old fool. The young widow of Japan's most notorious "Don Juan" has been arrested, suspected of poisoning her fabulously wealthy 77-year-old husband.

Tycoon Kosuke Nozaki, who boasted of spending $27.5 million chasing beautiful women, died in 2018 only months after marrying 22-year-old model Saki Sudo.

In his autobiography, "Don Juan of Kishu" - which had chapters on how to seduce cabin crew and university students - the millionaire said he had no interest in cars or houses.

"Instead I have a boundless desire to have sex with beautiful women," he wrote.

Nozaki literally fell for Sudo when he spotted her at Tokyo's Haneda airport, tripping on purpose to attract her attention.

Please release me! 

A young Russian who became a hero for China's overworked millennials has finally got his wish to be voted off a reality TV show.

Vladislav Ivanov had begged viewers for weeks to kick him off the popular boy band show Produce Camp 2021.

The 27-year-old from Vladivostok was persuaded at the last minute to sign up to pop-idol boot camp show whose winners would form a Korean-style boy band.

He immediately regretted his decision but could not walk away without facing a huge fine.

So Ivanov, who speaks fluent Mandarin, went on a go-slow strike, being as rubbish as he could at singing and dancing.

"Don't love me," he pleaded with viewers, urging them not to vote for him.

But they revelled in his misery and kept him on for nearly three months, dubbing him "the most miserable wage slave" and making him an icon of Chinese slacker "Sang" culture.

"Don't let him quit," one viewer declared, "Let him 996!" another fan said, using the slang for the gruelling 09:00 to 21:00 six-day weeks that many young workers suffer.

But having made it to the final, Ivanov didn't make the cut. "I'm finally getting off work," the relieved Russian said.

French PM's frilly briefs 

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is hardly what you would call a sex symbol.

Yet every day the balding former civil servant, arguably appointed for his lack of charisma, is being deluged with women's underwear in the post.

Every day fresh panties and bras arrive at his office.

It is all a part of a clever campaign by the owners of the country's lingerie boutiques to have their shops classed as essential and therefore exempt from France's lockdown.

"Are (knickers) not the first thing you put on in the morning - even you Prime Minister?" letters accompanying the undies argue.

Robot gets in paella trouble 

As a proud Catalan, Castex is no doubt shaken by the news that a tech startup claims its robot can make paella as well as a human can.

The cyborg "paellero" has been working with a top Spanish paella stove maker and getting the thumbs up from local lovers of the rice and seafood-based dish - until they discovered it had been made by a machine.

Inventor Enrique Lillo insists the robot is not stealing cooks' jobs, just "elevating human capacity".

Nor would it ever be tempted to add chorizo, as British celebrity cook Jamie Olivier did to the horror of purists.

Nerd conquers car park Everest 

Gareth Wild - as his name suggests - is a wild, wild guy.

For the past six years he has been trying to park his car in every space at his local supermarket in Kent, England, during his weekly shop, recording the experience on a colour-coded spreadsheet.

When Wild completed his grail by squeezing into bay F20 - which he described as "a pig to get in" - he broke the internet.

"I don't want to make out this was too big a deal, but there was a moment of elation," he admitted.

"I could in theory have completed my Magnum Opus in under four years. Annoyingly a global pandemic slowed me down."

After fielding a deluge of interview requests, Wild tweeted, "I'm considering calling up my old teacher who told me I'd never amount to anything..."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
51% - 326 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
44% - 281 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 35 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.49
(+1.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.43
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.17
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.9)
Gold
1,766.25
(-0.3)
Silver
25.89
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,205.00
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,977.00
(+0.8)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo