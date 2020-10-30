22m ago

add bookmark

Fur-miliar friends: Dogs' relationships with humans goes back at least 10 000 years, study says

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dogs and humans have had a relationship for thousands of years, a study says.
Dogs and humans have had a relationship for thousands of years, a study says.
Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • A new study has concluded that dogs really are humans' oldest friends.
  • The DNA study reveals new information about the shared history of humans and dogs.
  • It suggests that the diversity in modern dog populations stretches back as far as 11 000 years ago.

A new DNA study published in the Science journal reveals new information about the shared history of humans and dogs that goes back thousands of years.

Much of the diversity seen in modern dog populations was already present around the time the last Ice Age had ended 11 000 years ago, a global study of ancient DNA revealed on Thursday.

The paper, published in the Science, showed how our canine companions spread across the world with their masters, but also found intriguing periods when our shared history was decoupled.

A research team led by the Francis Crick Institute sequenced the genomes of 27 dogs, some of which lived nearly 11 000 years ago, across Europe, the Near East and Siberia.

They found that by this time, well before the domestication of any other animal, there were already at least five different types of dog with distinct genetic ancestries.

Pontus Skoglund of Crick’s Ancient Genomics laboratory, the paper’s senior author, said: “Some of the variation you see between dogs walking down the street today originated in the Ice Age.

When and where dogs first diverged from wolves is a contentious matter – analyses of genetic data indicate a window of roughly 25 000-40 000 years ago.

The new paper does not enter this vexed debate but does support the idea that, unlike other animals such as pigs which appear to have been domesticated in multiple locations over time, there is a “single origin” from wolves to dogs.

The scientists found that all dogs probably share common ancestry “from a single ancient, now-extinct wolf population”, with limited gene flow from wolves since domestication but substantial dog-to-wolf gene flow.

Convergent evolution

By extracting and analysing ancient DNA from skeletal material, the researchers were able to see evolutionary changes as they occurred thousands of years ago.

For instance, European dogs about 4 000-5 000 years ago were highly diverse and appeared to originate from highly distinct populations from Near Eastern and Siberian dogs. But over time, this diversity was lost.

“Although the European dogs we see today come in such an extraordinary array of shapes and forms, genetically they derive from only a very narrow subset of the diversity that used to exist,” said the paper’s lead author, Anders Bergstrom.

Evolutionary pathways between our two species have at times followed similar routes.

Humans, for example, have more copies than chimpanzees of a gene that creates a digestive enzyme called salivary amylase, which helps us break down high-starch diets.

Copies

Likewise, the paper demonstrated that early dogs carried extra copies of these genes compared with wolves, and this trend only increased over time as their diets adapted to agricultural life.

This builds on previous research that found Arctic sledge dogs, like Inuits, have evolved similar metabolic pathways to allow them to process high-fat diets.

The new work documents several times when human movement contributed to dog expansion, building on previous research by others such as a 2018 paper that found the first dogs of North America originated from a breed in Siberia, but almost disappeared entirely after the arrival of Europeans.

There have also been periods when our histories have not run in parallel – for example, the loss of diversity that once existed in dogs in early Europe was caused by the spread of single dog ancestry that replaced other populations, an event not mirrored in human migrations.

The field of ancient DNA study has revolutionised the study of our ancestors and researchers are hopeful it can do the same for dogs, our longest animal allies.

“Understanding the history of dogs teaches us not just about their history but also about our own history,” said Bergstrom.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Frodo, the dog feared drowned, reunited with owner
Gauteng man charged after dog shot dead
Dog days at the endless river
Read more on:
green
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
12% - 99 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 438 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

9h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.25
(+0.64)
ZAR/GBP
21.07
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.01
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.48
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.77)
Gold
1886.98
(+1.01)
Silver
23.72
(+1.93)
Platinum
856.99
(+1.30)
Brent Crude
38.07
(-3.48)
Palladium
2244.96
(+2.01)
All Share
51874.13
(-0.04)
Top 40
47643.58
(+0.14)
Financial 15
9554.74
(-2.07)
Industrial 25
73637.52
(+1.32)
Resource 10
47415.55
(-0.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo