17m ago

add bookmark

G7: China must press Russia to stop Ukraine war

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing, China on February 4, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing, China on February 4, 2022.
Getty Images
  • G7 leaders have urged China to press Russia to pull forces out of Ukraine.
  • The leaders also took aim at coercive Chinese non-market policies that distorted the global economy.
  • The Group of Seven rich industrial democracies said there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea.

G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to use its influence with Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and drop "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea, in unprecedentedly tough criticism of Beijing's policies and human rights record.

They called on China to press Russia to pull forces out of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, citing a ruling by the International Court of Justice that Moscow suspend its military operation, and related UN General Assembly resolutions.

In a communique concluding their three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps, the Group of Seven rich industrial democracies took aim at what they called coercive Chinese non-market policies that distorted the global economy.

The Chinese section of the communique, highlighted by the United States, referred to China's "non-transparent and market-distorting interventions" and other forms of economic and industrial directives.

The G7 leaders committed to work together to ensure a level playing field for their businesses and workers.

The communique further voiced serious disquiet about the situation in the East and South China seas and unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

"We stress that there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea," it said.

It also said the G7 was now "gravely concerned" - a term not used in their summit a year ago - about the human rights situation in China, including forced labour in Tibet and Xinjiang. China should also honour its commitments to uphold rights, freedom and a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, they said.

A NATO summit starting immediately after the G7 summit will tackle China's deepening ties with Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and what is seen as Beijing's growing inclination of China to flex geopolitical muscle abroad.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainechinag7 summit
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 4531 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 2301 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 4045 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.56
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,825.22
+0.1%
Silver
21.12
-0.2%
Palladium
1,882.00
+0.5%
Platinum
923.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
115.09
+1.7%
Top 40
61,958
+0.7%
All Share
68,227
+0.6%
Resource 10
66,338
+1.3%
Industrial 25
80,701
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,396
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo