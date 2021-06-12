1h ago

add bookmark

G7 summit outlines health pact to stop future pandemics

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), poses for a family photograph with the leaders of the G7 at The Eden Project in south west England on June 11, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), poses for a family photograph with the leaders of the G7 at The Eden Project in south west England on June 11, 2021.
JACK HILL / POOL / AFP
  • Comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, the summit is meeting for the first time after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
  • G7 leaders have pledged to donate 1 billion vaccines to poor countries.
  • The G7 is also expected to tackle climate change, global biodiversity.

G7 leaders are on Saturday set to agree a joint declaration aimed at preventing another pandemic, as they resume wide-ranging talks at their first in-person summit in almost two years.

The group of leading economies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- will also try to showcase Western democratic cohesion against a resurgent China and recalcitrant Russia.

They will be joined by the leaders of Australia, South Africa and South Korea, along with India taking part remotely, as the agenda broadens to foreign policy issues and climate change.

The G7 is meeting face to face for the first time since 2019, at a beachside venue in Cornwall, southwest England, after the coronavirus led to the cancellation of last year's summit.

ALSO READ: John Matisonn | Boris forgets Trump to cosy up to Biden

The leaders opened the three-day summit Friday with expectations of a pledge to donate one billion vaccine doses to poor countries this year and next -- much too slow to end the crisis now, campaigners said.

US President Joe Biden arrived with a message of solidarity and resolve in stark contrast to the isolationist stance of his predecessor Donald Trump.

After the traditional family photo and opening session on "building back better" from Covid-19, the leaders spent the evening at a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Cornwall's Eden Project.

A renowned attraction showcasing the world's ecological riches, the site also hosted a G7 meeting with Prince Charles and 10 international business leaders to discuss ramping up sustainable growth.

The G7 this weekend will also tackle climate change, and safeguarding global biodiversity, to lay the groundwork for the UN's pivotal COP26 environmental summit in Scotland in November.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa to push for vaccine patent waiver at G7 summit in the UK

The leaders are debating a pledge to protect at least 30 percent of the world's land and oceans by 2030.

Shared threats

On Saturday's foreign policy agenda, this year's coup in Myanmar and crackdown on pro-democracy supporters in Belarus are expected to figure, alongside tensions with Russia and China.

Most of the leaders will reconvene on Monday in Brussels for a NATO meeting, before Biden heads on to his first summit with President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, vowing to deliver a blunt message about Russian behaviour.

"I'll tell you (about it) after I've delivered it," Biden told reporters Friday.

The G7 is expected to finalise the "Carbis Bay Declaration" comprising a series of commitments to prevent a repeat of the devastation wreaked by the coronavirus.

"For the first time today the world's leading democracies have come together to make sure that never again will we be caught unawares," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in remarks released ahead of the summit's second day.

"That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around."

'Pandemic radar'

The declaration will be published Sunday alongside the G7's final communique, following a beachside barbecue on Saturday night.

The collective steps include slashing the time taken to develop and licence vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days, while reinforcing global surveillance networks.

The leaders will vow to boost genomic sequencing capacity, and support reforms to strengthen the World Health Organization (WHO), according to Johnson's government, which like the US wants China to allow new access to WHO experts to determine how Covid-19 first emerged.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticised in some quarters for being too accommodating of China, welcomed the health pact.

And he said the UN agency would examine a British proposal to create a "Global Pandemic Radar" to send early warnings of future outbreaks.

"The world needs a stronger global surveillance system to detect new epidemic and pandemic risks," Tedros said.

The G7 leaders are also expected to outline more help for developing nations to build up infrastructure, as a counterpoint to the debt-fuelled spending by China in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonjoe bidengermanyusukcanadafranceg7 summit
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 177 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
6% - 67 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
78% - 852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.72
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,877.34
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,779.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,151.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.69
+0.2%
Top 40
61,445
+0.3%
All Share
67,724
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,776
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,620
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,639
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun 2021

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo