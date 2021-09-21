Gabby Petito case: Investigators search fiancé's family home for computer files

Police and FBI agents investigating the disappearance of Gabby Petito have searched the family home of her fiancé's parents.

Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, hasn’t been seen since he left for what he told his family was a hike in the nearly 25 000-acre Carlton Reserve.

Petito was reported missing on 11 September, 10 days after Laundrie returned home from a road trip without her.

Police and FBI agents investigating the disappearance of Gabby Petito searched the Florida home of her fiancé's parents for computer files on Monday, one day after finding a body in Wyoming that matched her description.

The search marked the latest turn in a story that has captivated Americans and made international headlines: the vanishing of 22-year-old Petito during a cross-country road trip as she documented "van life" with her fiancé Brian Laundrie on social media.

Local TV stations showed images of the yellow suburban house surrounded by police vehicles and marked off with crime scene tape. Officers could be seen loading cardboard boxes into the back of a police van.

Police have called Laundrie, who returned to Florida from the road trip on 1 September without Petito, a "person of interest" in the case.

Laundrie's family told police on Friday that they had not seen him since the 23-year-old man left three days earlier, telling them he planned to hike in the nearly 25 000-acre Carlton Reserve, a wilderness area near North Port.

North Port police said on Monday that their efforts to find Laundrie had shifted away from the reserve.

"We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there," North Port police said on Monday.

They continued:

Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.

In court documents seeking the search warrant, North Port police said they believed a felony had been committed and were looking to seize computer storage devices and hard drives from the home.



Evidence they cited included a 27 August text purportedly sent by Petito to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, which describes getting repeated calls and voice messages from "Stan", Petito's grandfather.

Travel bloggers spot van

Schmidt found the messages suspicious because the young woman would not usually refer to her grandfather by his first name.

Search and rescue crews on Sunday found a body in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, which an FBI spokesperson said was "consistent" with the 5'5, 110-pound Petito. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

The body was discovered less than 300 metres from where travel bloggers filmed the couple's white van parked along a dirt road near Spread Creek on the evening of 27 August.

Members of Petito's family reported her missing on 11 September, 10 days after Laundrie returned home to North Port without her. Before disappearing, Laundrie had refused to speak with investigators and retained a lawyer.

Following the discovery of the body, the missing woman's father, Joseph Petito, posted a photograph of his daughter on Twitter showing her standing between two painted wings. The image was captioned with a broken heart and the words: "She touched the world".

Petito and Laundrie left her home state of New York in June, heading west in the van with plans to visit national parks along the way.



Petito posted her last photo on social media on 25 August. Her family believes she was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they last heard from her. She was last seen walking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City on 24 August.

Last week, police in Moab, Utah, released body camera footage of a 12 August encounter that two of their officers had with the couple during a traffic stop.

In the video, Petito is sobbing as she describes a quarrel with Laundrie that she says became physical at times. The officers did not detain the couple but insisted they spend that night separately, Petito in the van and Laundrie at a hotel.

