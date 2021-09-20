1h ago

Gabby Petito disappearance: Body 'consistent' with missing woman found in US national park

  • Police and FBI agents found a body in a national park "consistent" with a missing 22-year-old woman they had been searching for.
  • Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on 11 September, 10 days after her boyfriend returned home from a cross-country trip without her.
  • The body was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and "full forensic identification" has not yet been completed.

Police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming for the missing Gabby Petito found a body "consistent" with the 22-year-old woman on Sunday, but said they had not yet made a formal identification of the remains.

The body was discovered in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search, FBI spokesperson Charles Jones said.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," Jones told an afternoon news conference.

Joe Petito pleads for help finding his daughter Ga
Joe Petito (L) pleads for help during a news conference to help find his missing daughter Gabby Petito on 16 September 2021.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," Jones said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be determined.

The site was not far from where two travel bloggers filmed the couple's van, seemingly abandoned, along a dirt road near Spread Creek on the evening of 27 August, two days after Petito's last confirmed contact with her family.

Members of Petito's family reported her missing on 11 September, 10 days after her 23-year-old boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long cross-country trip in the van without her.

'She touched the world'

Petito's father, Joseph Petito, posted a photograph of his daughter on Twitter following Sunday's news conference. The photo, which shows her standing between two painted wings, was captioned with a broken heart and the words: "She touched the world."

Laundrie has been named a "person of interest" in the case, but has not been seen since leaving his family's home in North Port, Florida, last Tuesday. North Port is on the west coast of Florida, some 112km south of St. Petersburg.

Before disappearing, Laundrie had refused to speak with investigators and retained a lawyer.

North Port police said they only learned from Laundrie's family on Friday that he had been missing for three days. They have since been combing a nearly 25 000-acre wilderness preserve near North Port for him, without success.

"Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased," North Port police said on Twitter. "Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers."

Petito and Laundrie left her home state of New York in June, heading west in the van with plans to visit national parks along the way and documenting the trip on social media.

Petito posted her last photo on 25 August. Her family believes she was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they last heard from her. She was last seen walking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City on 24 August.

Last week, police in Moab, Utah, released body camera footage of a 12 August encounter two of their officers had with the couple during a traffic stop.

In the video, Petito is sobbing as she describes a quarrel with Laundrie that she says became physical at times. The officers did not detain the couple but insisted they spend that night separately, Petito in the van and Laundrie at a hotel.

