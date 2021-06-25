35m ago

George Floyd: Chauvin sentenced, but charges remain for three more police officers

Local residents and activist gather at George Floyd Square which was being cleared for traffic.
Kerem YUCEL / AFP
  • Former cop Derek Chauvin has been sentenced for George Floyd's murder.
  • Floyd was killed in May 2020, his death sparking global protesting over police brutality.
  • Three more cops, however, are still implicated in that incident.

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months for killing George Floyd.

Chauvin, who was captured on cell phone video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him, also faces federal civil rights charges. He was convicted on 20 April.

A federal grand jury found that Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest violated Floyd's constitutional rights, including his right to have his medical needs attended to.

Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all of whom were fired and arrested days after Floyd died last May, are due to face trial in March 2022 on state charges that they aided and abetted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

Aiding and abetting murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines can reduce the maximum to 15 years.

Thao, Kueng and Lane were also indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on civil rights charges and will be arraigned in September.

The following is a summary of Minnesota prosecutors' allegations against Thao, Kueng and Lane, all of whom are free on bail:

Alexander Kueng, 27

Kueng and Lane were the first officers to arrive outside the food store where Floyd was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

During the fatal encounter, prosecutors said Kueng was between Chauvin and Lane, kneeling on Floyd’s back, with his hand on Floyd’s handcuffed left wrist.

After Floyd became unresponsive, it was Kueng who checked his right wrist for a pulse and said, "I couldn't find one," prosecutors said in their complaint. None of the officers moved from their positions, the complaint said.

Thomas Lane, 38

Having arrived at the scene with Kueng, it was Lane who ordered Floyd out of his car and handcuffed him, prosecutors said.

Chauvin, Kueng and Lane each used their weight to restrain Floyd on the ground after he balked at getting into the back of a squad car. Lane was positioned on his legs, "kneeling on them and pressing them down with his hands," according to the complaint.

At one point, Lane asked, "Should we roll him on his side?" Chauvin responded: "No, staying put where we got him." Lane then said, "I am worried about excited delirium or whatever," to which Chauvin said, "That's why we have him on his stomach."

Tou Thao, 35 

Thao arrived on the scene with Chauvin after Floyd had already been handcuffed.

Although Thao was the only one of the four officers who was not in physical contact with Floyd, prosecutors said he had a direct look at how Chauvin and the others were restraining him.

Thao stood watch over the onlookers who were gathering at the scene, keeping himself positioned between them and the three other officers who were on Floyd's prone body.

When a bystander stepped off the curb, "imploring Chauvin to get off of Mr Floyd, (Thao) put his hands on the citizen to keep him back," the complaint said.

