1h ago

add bookmark

George Floyd: Key witness in murder trial seeks to avoid testifying

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A painting of George Floyd.
A painting of George Floyd.
Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune / Getty Images
  • A key witness in the George Floyd murder case has sought to avoid giving evidence.
  • Morries Hall was with Floyd shortly before his alleged killing.
  • Police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in the high-profile case.

A key witness in the trial of the police officer accused of murdering George Floyd sought Tuesday to avoid giving evidence as his lawyers said he could incriminate himself on separate charges.

Morries Hall, who was with Floyd in his car shortly before his death, is in custody and appeared by video camera at the hearing after he was subpoenaed to testify.

"There's really a very small narrow topic that might be permissible," Judge Peter Cahill said as Hall's lawyers argued that it was impossible for him to be cross-examined without incriminating himself.

Hall is seen as a potentially important witness for the defense of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a phone video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes.

READ | George Floyd: Jury shown graphic footage of alleged murder

Graphic footage of Floyd's arrest touched off protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that Floyd's death was due to asphyxiation, while Chauvin's defense claims it was due to illegal drugs in Floyd's system.

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson confirmed he wanted to ask if Hall sold or gave Floyd drugs.

Hall's lawyer said "there's an allegation here that Mr Floyd ingested a controlled substance as police were removing him from the car... This leaves Mr Hall potentially incriminating himself."

The judge said he would rule later on Hall's request not to testify.

Chauvin, who was sacked from the police force after the incident, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter.

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo testified on Monday that Chauvin violated training policies by kneeling on Floyd's neck after he had stopped resisting.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydusblack lives mattercourts
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5534 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1612 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 6731 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.54
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.13
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.22
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,744.88
(+1.0)
Silver
25.26
(+1.5)
Platinum
1,238.00
(+2.0)
Brent Crude
62.15
(-4.2)
Palladium
2,694.12
(+1.1)
All Share
68,064
(+1.2)
Top 40
62,372
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,268
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,894
(+0.5)
Resource 10
68,556
(+2.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo