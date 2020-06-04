04 Jun

add bookmark

George Floyd killing: Bail set at $750k for 3 officers accused, as hundreds attend memorial service

Martin Luther King III and his family show their respects to the remains of George Floyd before a memorial service.
Martin Luther King III and his family show their respects to the remains of George Floyd before a memorial service. (Twitter/NBCNews)

Three more accused for being involved in the murder of George Floyd have appeared in court facing charges of aiding and abetting Floyd's killing, where a US judge set bail at $750 000 each.

Former police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng appeared at the Hennepin County District Court, AP reported, while friends, relatives and celebrities gathered at a large memorial for Floyd in Minneapolis.

The three join fellow former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter relating to Floyd's death on 25 May. A video circulated on social media shows Chauvin allegedly kneeling on Floyd's neck while Floyd cries that he is unable to breathe.

Floyd had been approached by police for allegedly having counterfeit money. 

His death has inspired large-scale protesting across the US and in other countries against police brutality on black men in the US. 

AP's report says Lane, 37, had allegedly taken no action to assist Floyd while the incident occurred.

Kueng, 26, is alleged to have been positioned between Chauvin and Lane and could hear what they were telling each other. Thao, 34, who was allegedly seen in the cellphone video standing near a crowd of bystanders and initially got a hobble restraint - something used by police to tie up a perpetrator - from the squad car, but the officers allegedly decided not to use it. 

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including celebrities and prominent people, gathered to attend a memorial for Floyd. Prominent reverend, Al Sharpton, delivered the eulogy.

AFP reported Sharpton saying it was time to hold the US police force accountable. "You changed the world George," the 65-year-old Baptist minister said at the memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis.

"This is the era to deal with policing," Sharpton said.

"America, this is the time for dealing with accountability in the criminal justice system," he said.

The Guardian quoted Sharpton criticising US President Donald Trump in his eulogy, saying he "held the bible in his hand. I’ve been preaching since I was a little boy. I never seen anyone hold a bible like that. I would like him to open that bible and I’d like him to read Ecclesiastes 3, to every season there is a time and a purpose and I think that it is our job to let the world when we see what is going on in the streets of this country and in Europe, and around the world, that you need to know what time it is.

"First of all, we cannot use bibles as a prop. And for those of you who have agendas that are not about justice, his family will not let you use George as a prop."

After Sharpton's speech, those attending the memorial service stood for 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the time Floyd spent pinned down and choked on the ground. 

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart had attended the memorial, as well as musicians TI and Ludacris, and also Martin Luther King III. 

Elsewhere, musician Kanye West said he has donated $2 million to charities associated with Floyd to fund his daughter's education, according to Variety.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Related Links
George Floyd protests: Barack Obama voices support for young US protesters
'It's not enough' - Protesters welcome new charges in George Floyd killing but remain in streets
George Floyd killing: Cop to face harsher charges, 3 others to be arrested - report
Read more on:
george floydusblack lives matter
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It may soon be entirely illegal to drink and drive in SA. What do you think?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
This is long overdue
38% - 5909 votes
The current permitted alcohol level isn't the problem - irresponsible drivers are
45% - 7002 votes
A zero tolerance approach to drinking and driving is unworkable in SA
17% - 2559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May 2020

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo