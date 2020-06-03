03 Jun

George Floyd killing: Cop to face harsher charges, 3 others to be arrested - report

Demonstrators march in protest of the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators march in protest of the death of George Floyd. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
  • Three other officers who were allegedly at the scene when George Floyd died will also be charged, a US newspaper has reported.
  • The police officer already charged with Floyd's murder is set to face a harsher charge.
  • Floyd's death has inspired protesting across the US

The police officer who has been arrested for the murder of George Floyd is set to face a harsher charge, with prosecutors saying on Wednesday that the three other officers involved in the incident are set to be charged.

Derek Chauvin, a now former Minneapolis police officer, is now set to face a second-degree murder charge for allegedly kneeling on Floyd's neck on 25 May. A video of the incident went viral, and inspired protesting across the US and in other countries against police brutality against black people.

The Star Tribune reported that attorney general Keith Ellison plans to elevate the charges against Chauvin to second degree murder. Chauvin was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd was accused by the officers of trying to buy cigarettes with counterfeit money.

The other three officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were at the scene are are expected to be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, sources told the Star Tribune. 

Thao was reportedly watching Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's throat, while Kueng apparently helped pin Floyd to the gound. Lane had allegedly pointed a gun at Floyd before he was handcuffed. 

The Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar had tweeted a link to the Star Tribune's story, and also tweeted: "Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice."

