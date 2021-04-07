19m ago

George Floyd: Police used inappropriate 'deadly force', expert tells court

’n Muurskildery in Berlyn, Duitsland, van George Floyd (46) wat op 25 Mei in Minneapolis aan ’n hartaanval dood is. Die polisie het hom in hegtenis geneem omdat hy vermoedelik ’n vervalste $20-noot gebruik het. Floyd, ’n rower, dief en dwelmhandelaar, het in 2014 na Minneapolis verhuis vir ’n beter lewe. Hy het as ’n sekuriteitswag gewerk, maar met die Covid-19-pandemie het die restaurant en kroeg waar hy gewerk het, sy deure gesluit en hy was werkloos. ’n Video van die polisieman Derek Chauvin, wat vir 8 minute en 40 sekondes met sy knie op Floyd se nek druk en Floyd se herhaalde pleidooi dat hy nie kan asemhaal nie, het tot gewelddadige betogings teen rassisme en polisiegeweld in Amerika en baie ander lande gelei. Chauvin en die drie ander polisiebeamptes is afgedank en aangekla van strafbare manslag. Hulle moet op 8 Maart weer in die hof verskyn. Foto: Getty Images
  • A court has heard testimony that George Floyd was killed by way of "deadly force" when his neck was knelt on.
  • An expert alleges that Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murder, used inappropriate force because floyd was lying down.
  • The high-profile trial kicked off this week.

The police officer accused of murdering George Floyd used inappropriate "deadly force" when kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, an expert told the court in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Jody Stiger, a use-of-force specialist testifying for the prosecution, was questioned at the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in a phone video kneeling on the neck of Floyd.

READ | George Floyd family paid $27 million in settlement

The harrowing footage of Floyd's 25 May 2020 arrest touched off protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

Stiger said that Chauvin's actions were "deadly force" because Floyd "was in the prone position."

"And the pressure... being caused by (Chauvin's) body weight could cause positional asphyxia, which could cause death," Stiger said, after being shown images of Chauvin's actions.

Asked how much force was reasonable after Floyd was prone, handcuffed and not resisting, Stiger, a Los Angeles police officer, said "my opinion was no force should have been used once he was in that position."

He said:

"An officer is only allowed to use a level of force that is proportional to the seriousness of the crime, or the level of resistance."

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that Floyd's death was due to asphyxiation, while Chauvin's defense claims it was due to illegal drugs in Floyd's system.

On Tuesday, Johnny Mercil, the Minneapolis police's use-of-force coordinator, said Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck was not an authorized restraint.

Weight

"We tell officers to stay away from the neck when possible. And if you're going to use body weight, to pin it on their shoulder," Mercil said.

Chauvin, 45, who was sacked from the police force after the incident, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter.

Floyd was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill in a nearby store.

A paramedic testified last week that Floyd, 46, was already dead when he arrived on the scene in an ambulance and that Chauvin was still kneeling on his neck.

Chauvin, who has been in court every day taking meticulous notes and consulting with his attorney, faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge - second-degree murder.

The other three former police officers involved in the arrest - Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng - are to be tried separately later this year.

