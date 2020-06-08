38m ago

add bookmark

George Floyd protests: Man shot after car drives into crowd of protesters in Seattle

  • A man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in Seattle on Sunday night.
  • A protester was shot after he approached the gunman while he was still inside the vehicle.
  • Seattle police tweeted that they had arrested a suspect and recovered a weapon.

San Francisco – One person was shot after a man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night, emergency services said.

Footage broadcast by local television station Q13Fox showed the man carrying a pistol getting out of a car near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct as protesters screamed and fled.

The man strides toward the demonstrators before disappearing into the crowd.

Police tweeted that they had arrested a suspect and recovered a weapon.

"Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims," police said on Twitter.

Shot in the arm

A man in his twenties suffering a gunshot wound was taken to hospital in stable condition, the fire department tweeted.

Q13Fox said the victim, a protester, had been shot in the arm after he approached the gunman when he was still inside the vehicle.

The Seattle rally was part of nationwide protests triggered by the 25 May death of Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer pressed his knee into the unarmed black man's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protesters have turned their outrage over the latest death in custody of an African American into demands for police reform and social justice.

On Saturday, Seattle police used blast balls and pepper spray to disperse protesters who they say threw bottles, rocks and "incendiary devices" during a rally in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood where the precinct is located.

Several officers were wounded, the department said.

Related Links
'Time for a change': Anti-racism protesters march across US
WATCH | 'Burn down racism': global protests spread over George Floyd's death
'George Floyd did not resist arrest,' claims witness to the incident
Read more on:
george floydusprotests
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 680 votes
Cricket
13% - 224 votes
Soccer
23% - 383 votes
Golf
7% - 121 votes
Other
16% - 261 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun 2020

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.77
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.27
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.19)
Gold
1693.16
(+0.70)
Silver
17.66
(+1.39)
Platinum
833.00
(+2.01)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
1947.00
(-1.01)
All Share
54755.73
(+0.06)
Top 40
50148.26
(-0.10)
Financial 15
11475.91
(+0.07)
Industrial 25
73352.01
(-1.23)
Resource 10
50707.62
(+1.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo