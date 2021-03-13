1h ago

add bookmark

George Floyd settlement is largest yet for police killing

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death.
  • The incident took place last May while handcuffed after being arrested and restrained by city police officers.
  • With Floyd’s death being the largest settlement ever made, this is how much the police paid in such cases to date. 

The $27 million settlement made on Friday by the city of Minneapolis for the police killing of George Floyd is the largest won by the family of unarmed Black people killed by police since 2015.

Floyd’s death triggered worldwide outrage and nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in the United States that at times turned into violent clashes with police.

Here is a list of the financial settlements in such cases to date:

George Floyd

A 46-year-old man who was reported for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill, Floyd died on May 25, 2020, while handcuffed after a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Settlement: A wrongful death suit filed against Minneapolis resulted in a $27m offer of payment by the Minneapolis City Council on Friday. The family is seeking additional reforms to the police department.

Breonna Taylor

A 26-year-old emergency room technician, Taylor was killed on March 13, 2020, by Louisville, Kentucky, police who burst into her home with a battering ram in a raid on the wrong house. Taylor’s boyfriend fired his gun at the intruders who returned fire, killing Taylor.

Settlement: Louisville paid $12m to Taylor’s mother and agreed to police department reforms to settle a wrongful death suit.

Walter Scott

Scott, who was unarmed, was shot in the back while fleeing on foot from a traffic stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

Settlement: His family reached a $6.5m settlement with the city of North Charleston.

Freddie Gray

A Black man, Gray died from injuries he sustained while in handcuffs and leg irons after being thrown into the back of a Baltimore police van in 2015.

Settlement: His family received $6.4m from the city of Baltimore.

Philando Castile

A motorist, Castile was shot and killed during a 2016 traffic stop in a suburb of St Paul, Minnesota, after telling police he had a gun in the vehicle. His girlfriend, riding in the front seat of the car, live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting.

Settlement: Castile’s family was awarded $3m. His girlfriend received $800,000 in a separate settlement.

Stephon Clark

Clark was killed by Sacramento, California, police in 2018 after they chased him into his grandmother’s backyard. He was unarmed. Hundreds protested his killing.

Settlement: A judge awarded Clark’s two children $2.4m.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydbreonna taylorblack lives matter
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5327 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3492 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5035 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo